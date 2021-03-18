Banana Chocolate Smoothie is a simple and tasty smoothie recipe. Banana Chocolate Smoothie is easy to make and can be prepared in 10 minutes. Banana Chocolate Smoothie is made using Banana, Dark Chocolates, Honey, Milk, and Cinnamon Powder. All the ingredients are mixed together and beaten together in a mixie grinder. Banana Chocolate Smoothie can be consumed as a meal replacement breakfast. Banana Chocolate Smoothie tastes best when served chill. Also Read - How to Make Lemon Coriander Soup, an Healthy & Refreshing Soup Recipe| Watch

Recipe:

Ready Time: 10 mins

Serving: 3

Preparation: 5 mins

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Ingredients:

Banana – 3 nos

Dark Chocolate Piece – ½ Cup

Milk – 2 Cups

Honey – 2 tbsp

Ice Cubes – 10 nos

Cinnamon Powder – ½ tsp



How to make Banana Chocolate Smoothie:

1. In a mixer grinder, add the banana, chocolate piece, milk, honey, ice cubes and cinnamon powder.

2. Grind the above ingredients into a thick smoothie.

3. A delicious smoothie is ready to be served.