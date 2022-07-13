Korean Food Festival: If Korean pop and drama, and all things Korean make your heart happy, then you have to check out this cool Korean food extravaganza- Culinary Marvels of Korean Cuisine, happening in the city. Korean culture seems to be having a significant impact, from the mouthwatering foods that are taking over the internet to the K-drama that is winning over hearts. This 10-day long food festival started on July 8, 2022, at the Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida.Also Read - The Binge Chocolates Review: It's Perfect For When You're Craving a Quick Sweet Treat

Venue: Mosaic, Crowne Plaza, Institutional Green 1, Greater Noida.

The authentic and diverse dishes on the soulful Korean culinary menu created by seasoned expert chefs Nam Yeon Hwang and Joon Seok Park will include specialities like Glass Noodles, Kimchi Cakes, Kimbap, Gochujang Truffle and more.

In a brief conversation with the chefs, we asked about vegetarian and non-vegetarian Korean food that they would recommend. The chef gave out taster pieces of several various kinds of Kimchi. He also suggested Bibimbap, the rice dish topped with diced veggies accompanied by a dab of hot chilli paste. For the meat-eaters, he helped us pick a Korean savoury pancake called Haemul Pajeon.

The festival had a live grill option where you can handpick pre-marinated meat. The Korean food extravaganza is a delight for meat guzzlers. The sole meal offered during the festival is a dinner buffet, which costs Rs 2,999 for dinner, Rs 3,999 for 90 minutes of unlimited beer, and Rs 4,499 for 90 minutes of unlimited house brands.

The increase in K-Drama lovers in India also encouraged people to taste Korean cuisine, which prompted restaurant owners to give it a go. Good news for those enthusiastic about Korean culture!

It was amazing to taste such authentic Korean flavours at the Culinary Marvels of Korean Cuisine, which was the pinnacle of Korean cuisine’s splendour.

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (From the metro station, it takes 19 minutes to drive to the event location.)

What are you waiting for? Relish Korea’s authentic flavour now!