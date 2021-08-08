Monsoon Diet For Dull Skin: We all love the monsoon season. The rain, the weather, the coffee or chai with pakoda or samosa, make our evening. Even if we are having a bad day, just the smell of the rain lightens up our mood. But, are monsoon season really healthy for our skin? Sure we wash our face and apply sunscreen regularly but do we know that this season has all the more potential of damaging our healthy skin?Also Read - Want to Lose Weight? Include These 5 Dry Fruits in Your Diet

Monsoon season often leads to dryness and dullness of skins. Does it mean we should buy a lot of skincare products? No, natural and little habits can make a lot of differences too. Here is some diet tip to have you brave through this monsoon season: Also Read - PCOS Diet And Nutrition Tips: Foods to Eat And Avoid to Prevent PCOS

Diet tips during monsoon for glowing and radiant skin

Monsoon diet tips: Fruits for skin

Fruits are by nature very healthy and nutritious. Fruits that are rich in Vitamin C like litchis, pears, jamun (berries) and peaches, will make our skin look less dull and wrinkle-free. These have high antioxidant content which automatically makes our skin look radiant and dull-free. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 12 Kilos in 40 Days With Protein-Rich Diet And Vigorous Workout

Monsoon Diet Tips: Should we enjoy oily street food?

Monsoon season will definitely make us more vulnerable towards oily and junk food but no, we should totally avoid this. We should also be super careful about what we do outside during monsoon as that might harm the skin as well our stomach too!

Monsoon Diet Tips: Drinking water frequently is a must

This is a reminder to drink water. Drinking water will solve major skin issues as it is very important to keep our skin hydrated and less parched. It is important to make sure that the supply of water is never disturbed. Even fruit juices, green tea, and soups work for the hydration of the skin.

Monsoon Die Tips: Intake of the heavy amount of seeds

Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds have vitamin E to make sure that our skin looks bright, clear, and clean. These seeds are very important so do not toss them away! They contain a lot of nutrients.

Monsoon Diet Tips: No sugar during rains

As bitter as it sounds, a reduction in sugar intake is very important. The glucose rush initiates a process called glycation. It leads to the binding of sugar molecules which tends to make skin look dull and helps in aging faster.

So, while it’s the season to toss your worries away and enjoy the sparkling rains, make sure your skin is not the one to be taking the toll of that all. Happy monsoons!