We all know that the best combination for comfort food is monsoon and chai. It has a soothing effect on our soul and keeps us happy. Monsoons in India provide welcome relief from the sweltering heat of summer, and is the ideal time to relax with a steaming cup of tea and some delectable snacks. Here are some snacks that you can easily make at home to munch on during those rainy evenings.

Bread Pakoras

Bread pakoras are a popular Indian snack that is made in every Indian home. Triangular bread slices are deep-fried after being dipped in a spicy gramme flour batter. They can even have paneer or potato fillings. Bread pakoras are typically enjoyed during monsoons or winters as a filling evening snack with masala tea or ginger tea.

Spring Rolls

Spring rolls are yet another popular street snack to add to your list. They not only make great starters, but they also make an excellent snack for rainy evenings. Make a batch of spring rolls and serve them with coffee and ketchup for the perfect rainy-day evening!

Kachoris

Kachoris are a Rajasthani snack that is both filling and tasty! The true flavour of kachori is found in chutneys that accompany it, and it tastes best when served hot. Make some green chutney and tamarind chutney for a delicious evening snack.

Fries (French fries)

French fries are everyone’s favorite snack, and they’re simple to make at home. While restaurant fries are readily available, freshly prepared fries at home are a healthier option. They can be baked or deep fried. A pinch of salt, pepper, and chilli flakes can give fries some spicy taste. Serve them with hot tea or coffee and enjoy them with lovely weather.

Fruit Chaat

Fruit Chaat being everyone’s favourite forever. Try to include as many seasonal fruits as possible in your rainy-day snack. To add more flavour, sprinkle with pepper or chaat masala. Fruits are best consumed on an empty stomach in morning or evening.