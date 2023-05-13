Home

A fantastic Mother's Day breakfast goes above and beyond with this delicious banana and walnut pancake.

Mother’s Day 2023: You’ll need a show-stopping dish if you’re serving an exquisite spread to Mom, and pancake cake fits the bill. This dessert-breakfast fusion, which goes by the name of the dish, mixes layers of fluffy pancakes with honey and walnut topping. This delectable pancake recipe by Radisson blu, Kaushambi is certain to add extra special to Mom’s brunch.

The mixture may be covered and chilled overnight. The following morning, use the chilled batter straight from the refrigerator to create pancakes. For rushed mornings or camping outings, this is ideal. Make sure that these pancakes can be warmed in a toaster, air fryer, or on skillet.

Ingredients for Banana Pancakes

Bananas – 2 medium bananas should be about 1 cup mashed Dry Ingredients – (basic pantry staples) all-purpose flour, only 1 Tablespoon sugar, baking soda, and salt. Buttermilk – activates the baking soda and adds a hint of tangy flavour. Eggs – these can be cold, right out of the fridge Butter – adding melted butter to the batter makes the pancakes rich and moist. Vanilla Extract – use real vanilla extract for the best taste

How to Make Banana Pancakes

Mash Bananas: Use a fork to mash the bananas into a chunky applesauce consistency. Combine Wet Ingredients: whisk together buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, mashed bananas, and melted butter. Combine Dry Ingredients: Whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt. Make a well in the centre. Whisk Wet & Dry Ingredients: Mix just until combined, and do not overmix. The batter should be lumpy. Cook Pancakes: Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp oil then saute for about 2 minutes per side.

Pancake Toppings

Banana pancakes have great banana flavour and we love to serve them with these complimentary toppings:

Banana Slices

Toasted and chopped pecans or walnuts

Maple Syrup

Honey Butter

Fresh strawberries or blueberries

These pancakes are easy to eat and have a soft crumb. The bananas are mostly responsible for the sweetness. If you are avoiding processed sweets, you may skip the 1 tbsp. of sugar.

