National Burger Day 2022: This year, August 25 is celebrated as National Burger Day. Burgers are always considered unhealthy and we are always concerned about pampering our taste buds and not thinking often about our well-being. Careless eating can be unhealthy and low on nutrition. Do you know you can go healthy on burgers? Mr. Jayesh Sinha, Founder and CEO, Burger Rush has shared the easy way to switch to a healthy and nutritional diet without compromising on taste. Scroll down to find out what these yummy burgers are and how they won’t ruin your diet.Also Read - Viral Video: This Cute Little Boy is Angry For Not Getting a Burger, Says 'Bhukha He Rahunga' | WATCH

Here’s How You Can Make Your Burger Healthy With These Ingredients:

Cauliflower

What if the nutritional value of a cauliflower converts into your delicious Burger? Cauliflower contains many nutrients. The nutrition profile of cauliflower is quite impressive, high in fiber, a good source of antioxidants that may aid in weight loss, high in choline, rich in sulforaphane. Try a grilled cauliflower patty with pickled cucumber, coleslaw, caramelized onions and a sprinkling of Cauliflower chips. Also Read - Russian Man Books Rs 2 Lakh Helicopter Ride Just Because He Wanted to Eat a McDonald's Burger

Sprouts

Soothing sprouts in your Burger now! Burger patty filled with nutritious vegetables laid on a bed of sprouts. Sprouts have omega-3 unsaturated fats which help in supporting a great level of good cholesterol (HDL) and lessen bad cholesterol in your body. Omega-3 unsaturated fats have calming properties that assist in decreasing the over-the-top weight on your cardiovascular framework. Try a veggie patty with sprouts and sun-dried tomato sauce, caramalised, onions, and pineapple slaw. Also Read - Chicken Tikka Burger Recipe: How to Make Chicken Tikka Burger at Home? Follow These Simple Steps

Pineapple in burger

The richness of pineapple in a burger? Yes, pineapple Provides plenty of nutrients, low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals, promotes tissue healing, fights inflammation, aids digestion, arthritis pain relief, weight loss booster, and post-workout recovery.

Spinach in burger

Healthy green spinach is not going to spoil your taste buds anymore! Spinach has Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, iron, folate, and potassium goodness in your burger. Presenting fried eggs laid on a bed of sautéed spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce and grilled bacon is simply a tasty and healthy dream.

Green apple in burger

Wait, what? Green apple in Burger! Yes, green apples contain a compound called pectin, a fiber source that works as a prebiotic to promote the growth of healthy bacteria in your gut. The pectin found in green apples can help you break down foods more efficiently. The high fiber content in green apples can have other impacts on your digestive health as well. You can try this with kimchi slaw, and green onions with a perfect sauce blend.