Newly Opened ‘SORRA’ Serves a Luxurious Fine-Dine Experience For Romantics And Party Lovers

The newly inaugurated 'Sorra' is a luxurious fine dine outlet that offers a unique and exquisite experience with delectable variety of food.

Sorra celebrated its launch on the 25th March 2023 with grand party, welcoming guests and amazing vibe in old Rajendar Nagar, New Delhi. The place served great ambience with hospitable environment and exquisite dining experience. The party was a success and huge thumbs up from all the invitees.

Sorra is a fine dining outlet offering several variety of dishes prepared with fresh ingredients and yummy flavours. The atmosphere is quite chilled and inviting, with a stylish and modern decor. This place serves full romantic vibe for two as well friends’ night out mood offering fun music, food, cocktails, mocktails and more. Moreover, the staff is friendly and attentive, and the service is absolutely brilliant.

Also, Sorra has a roof top for night clubbing, parties and occasions. They had a lavish party upstairs with fantastic music, drinks and photographers. Sorra also provide booking for rooftop parties and charge accordingly as per the guest list.

Sorra is absolutely a fun, chill and delightful place to hang out. The restaurant is top-notch and serves a unique experience with best quality of food.

Check out this place and let us know your experience in the comments below!

