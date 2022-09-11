Pocket-Friendly Food Outlets In Noida: Delhi is unbeatable when it comes to food choices, be it street food or fancy cosmopolitan cuisines. Those coming to stay in Noida from Delhi might be missing the tickling taste of Delhi food. However, recognising this need of customers, many food joints have opened up in Noida as well that will give you the same old feel of Delhi’s food culture. What is unique about these food joints in Noida is that not only do they cater to the tastes of Delhiites but also people from UP and Bihar who have come to the city to make a living. The food cultures blend in perfectly and present a unique taste of its own and that too without burning a hole in your pocket!Also Read - Video of Woman Slapping Security Guard Multiple Times in Noida's Cleo County Apartment Goes Viral | WATCH

CHECK OUT THESE 7 POCKET FRIENDLY FOOD JOINTS IN NOIDA:

Allahabad Chola Samosa

Tucked away in a small nook right opposite Domino's in sector-18, this little shop serves lip-smacking pattal (bowl) of famous Allahabad Chola Samosa which is a yummy mix of chola with samosas in a fiery curry topped with some cream and spices. Couple a plate of Chhola Samosa that costs only Rs. 20 with an aromatic Elaichi-Chai and you are sorted! The shop also serves samosas and kachori separately.

Where: Sector-18 (Opposite Dominos)

Bihar’s Litti Chokha

Serving the taste of Bihar in Noida, Savitri Market has several such stops where you can find lip smacking desi litti dipped in ghee or butter, served with traditional baigan ka bharta or aaloo ki sabzi. All this in only Rs. 20! A scrumptious meal with green chutney and chillies on the side, with onion rings gracing the plate, what else do you need in a desi plate of goodness!

Where: Savitri Market, Sector 18, Noida

Dada’s Chops

Dada’s chops have all things from luchi, chops, telebhaja to kathi rolls to satisfy your mutton chops and kathi rolls cravings. It can be your C.R. Park or Khan Market but at a much cheaper price.

Where: Shop 7, 8, Basement, Shanti Complex, Indira Market, Sector 27, Noida

Lakshmi Coffee House

South Indian food in North India has a unique taste that you might not find in the original South India itself! Something similar happens to South Indian food lovers in Noida. Hence, Lakshmi Coffee House comes to the rescue. Head straight for piping hot masala dosa, mini idlis, idiyappam, vada and an irresistible serving of filter coffee!

Where: Brahmaputra Shopping Complex, Sector 29, Noida

Bistro 37

Your one-stop fix for drool-worthy burgers, wholesome sandwiches and scrumptious pasta is Bistro 37. Do not miss their desi tadka fries and chicken boti pao!

Where: Shop 11, Godawari Complex, Sector 37, Noida

Kapoors Balle Balle

Love shawarmas? This place in Brahmaputra market is one of the best to serve you a scrumptious plate of veg and non-veg shawarma rolls. Paired with mayonnaise and mint chutney, you won’t stop at just one!

Where: K-2, Brahmaputra Shopping Complex, Sector 29, Noida

Khidmat

For a true-blue chicken and mutton lover, Khidmat is a paradise of options! From tandoori chicken to rogan josh or shahi korma, you’ll be spoilt for choice for sure.

Where: Shop B-1/56, Sector 50, Noida

Khan’s Roll- Sector 18

Juicy meat or chunks of paneer or the succulent soya chaap, Khan’s Kathi Rolls is the hub of whichever roll you are craving for! With more than a dozen variety, you can get tired of choosing, but the place doesn’t stop offering.

Where: G-24-26, Savitri Market, Sector 18, Noida

Without pondering too much over where to go, just head straight to these eateries and have satiate those hunger pangs!