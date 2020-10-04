From a prohibition-era spirit to the preferred choice of the young, vodka has come a long way in the last century. Over the years, however, vodka has been subject to many conspiracy theories and myths that Diageo Brand Ambassador, Meghna Balaji is here to debunk once and for all. Also Read - A Fashion Guide To Flaunt Your Baby Bump in Style

Meghna Balaji, Diageo Brand Ambassador: Recognized by Diageo as one of their top talents in the company and with 10 years of sales and marketing experience in the drinks industry.

1. Vodka has no personality, no identity of its own Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Shares Her PCOS Diet and How She Stays Energised On Long Days

Blame this on the hospitality educators that define vodka as odourless & colourless. Far from the truth, vodka being a clear liquid is distilled multiple times to achieve that clean spirit quality that enhances its ability to mix with ease but in no way is it a wallflower.

2. Vodka is tasteless

The ingredients used to make vodka, be it grains, pure wheat, fruit or other sugar substrates have a marked effect on taste profiles. The process of distillation can be remarkably different across distilling houses; column stills, copper pot stills, and other styles of distillation coming into play.

3. If you’ve met one vodka, you’ve met them all

You would only have to taste a classic Martini made with different spirits to know that this myth stands untrue. Here’s a review of three different vodka brands to know how far out the width of palate spreads across.

Smirnoff No.21, the World’s bestselling vodka is triple distilled, and eight times filtered through birch charcoal imparting a classic neutral element that makes it the ultimate mixing vodka, best for cocktails with robust flavours. On the other hand, craft brands as Ketel One are small-batch craft distilled in copper pot stills perfect for more spirit-forward cocktails such as Martinis. Ketel One also distinguishes itself as a Family Owned business, with a deep interest in community welfare

4. Vodka can’t be made from grapes

There are vodkas made with a variety of other ingredients as well. Cîroc, an uber-luxury brand is made from grapes and distilled in traditional French Armagnac style copper pot stills in a distillery, most well-known for its cognac making.

5. It’s still a ‘ladies drink’, right?

All spirits are meant for everyone. Gendered conversations have no place in the modern world, but I will give you this, that yes, it’s possible that women who used to feel the need to be more discreet may have chosen this spirit over others back in the day, so as to keep their drinking habits out of the gossip columns. And that’s how this myth came about to be. But, we have come a long way from that era and ought to shut that door for good.