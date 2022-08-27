Onam 2022: Onam, also known as Thiruvonam, is the Keralan region’s auspicious rice harvest celebration. Onam, which commemorates the renowned, sage, and charitable King Mahabali’s return, is celebrated by adorning homes, creating rangolis, donning new attire, and making mouthwatering delicacies. This year, Onam will start on August 30 and end on September 8.Also Read - Onam 2022: History, Significance, Date, Rituals And How to Celebrate This Kerala Festival

Onam is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and splendour and is welcomed with a wide variety of festivities. Eating traditional South Indian meals in a banana leaf and concluding with dessert is the festival's high point.

5 DELECTABLE SWEET DISHES YOU MUST TRY DURING ONAM 2022:

1. Uni Appam

Onam would not be complete without Unni appam since it is required for all important occasions. The ideal Onam dessert is Unni Appam, which consists of rice, jaggery, banana, and chunks of roasted coconut.

2. Dry Fruit Kesari

Another traditional Keralan treat for Onam is Dry Fruit Kesari. This delicious treat is similar to Rava halwa and is made from rice and dry fruits.

3. Achappam

Another delicious sweet dish is Achappam, a magnificent circular cookie. Achappam, in contrast to other desserts, has a subtle sweetness but is quite delectable. It sounds more appealing because of how crisp and crackly it is.

4. Kozhukatta

A common rice-based dumpling from South India that is filled with grated coconut, and jaggery. Despite being typically sweet, Kozhukattai occasionally includes a savoury filling.

5. Parippu Payasam

The native Onam dessert known as Parippu Payasam is made with lentils, coconut milk, and jaggery. It is a wonderfully exquisite delicacy and one of Kerala’s most popular.

Try these authentic desserts!