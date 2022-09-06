Top 10 Onam Sadhya Dishes: A festival of food, colour, dance and frolic, the rice harvest festival of Kerala, Onam, also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam is characterised by its grand feast known as Onam Sadhya or Onasadhya. The preparations for the festival begin 10 days in advance. This year, the celebrations began on August 31 and will culminate on the final day, called Onam or Thiruvonam, on September 08. Each day of this festival – Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam – has its own significance.Also Read - Viral Video: SBI Employee Dresses Up King Mahabali to Celebrate Onam, Wins Hearts | Watch

It is that time of the year when Keralites clad themselves in Kasavu and Mundu, staining their hands with colour in order to prepare Pookkalam (a floral pattern drawn outside the homes) and prepare to groove to the catchy drum beats to most captivating dance performances, be it for pulikali' (tiger dance), 'Kummattikali' (colourful masked dance) or 'thumbi thullal' (women's dance).

However, the star of the festival is the 26-dishes long coursed food menu. Sadhya which literally translates to a banquet in Malayalam is an elaborate feast to which participation of the each family member is integral. The 26 different types of mouth-watering curries, fried vegetables, sweet dishes and more,are prepared with more than 60 ingredients. The feast is eaten with hand and served on a banana leaf laid on the floor. The Onam Sadhya broadly covers all the flavour profiles – sweet, salty, sour and spicy, and uses a lot of regional ingredients, including coconut, jaggery, yams and a wide variety of lentils.

HERE ARE TOP 10 ONAM SADHYA DISHES THAT YOU ABSOLUTELY CANNOT MISS:

The core of Sadhya is rice, usually red rice or parboiled rice which is had with several side dishes.

Varutharacha Sambar

Kerala style sambar is a lot different than Tamil Nadu Sambar. This one is made with mixed vegetables, roasted coconut and lots of spices.

Mor Curry

Mor curry often called Mor Kuzhambu or Pulissery is a savoury side dish made of buttermilk and served with rice and dry spicy vegetable dish.

Kalan

A typical Keralite delicacy with a yogurt based gravy, this sour cream curry is made with yams, plantains, coconut and curd.

Thoran

It is a stir fry vegetable dish made of either cabbage, beans, raw jackfruit or carrot and grated coconut.

Olan

A mixture of white pumpkin, coconut milk and cow peas, olan can be served with steamed rice or red rice.

Erissery

A thick gravy made with pumpkin, ground coconut and seasoned with fried shallots and fried coconut.

Upperi or Sarkara Varatti

Banana chips is perhaps one of those souvenirs that you really don’t want to miss when in Kerala. Add a sugary twist to the banana chips and you have upperi. Dipped in jaggery syrup and coated with powdered sugar, this crispy snack is not only an integral part of the Sadhya but is also prepared on other occasions.

Ada Payasam

Ada Pradhaman is a traditional Kerala payasam prepared with jaggery coconut milk and rice ada or rice flakes. The pieces of rice batter are soaked in a thick concoction of jaggery, coconut and cardamom.

Paal Payasam

Paal Payasam or what is known as Unakkalari in Malayalam is purely divine. The mild pink hue from the slow cooked red rice and the minimal garnish makes it the perfect ending to an amazing spread.

Puli Inji

Puli Inji is a sweet and sour ginger pickle made of tamarind, ginger and jaggery, served as an appetizer in Sadhya.

Best known for its serene backwaters and tropical beaches, the state of Kerala is a delightful sight during Onam. The rich culture, the vibrance and the great enthusiasm shown by keralites is a major attraction. The best time to be in God’s own country is around Onam.