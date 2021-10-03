On International Coffee Day, we thought to try this viral coffee brand Rage that has been all over social media. Even bloggers and influencers on YouTube are sharing their views on it. So, a few days ago, we visited Rage Coffee’s website to order a jar and stumbled upon their range of nine exotic flavors – original, Irish hazelnut, creme caramel, sparky orange, dark chocolate, butterscotch delight, mint mocha, chai latte, and vanilla bubblegum. We got our hands on two flavours Irish Hazelnut and Creme Caramel – 50 gms each for Rs 349. The Indian coffee brand founded by Bharat Sethi is not only about instant coffee. It also has roasted coffee and cold brew coffee on the product list.Also Read - International Coffee Day: 10 Hidden Benefits of Coffee You Did Not Know

We picked the hazelnut one first (thinking it will give us the same taste as that of Nutella) and made a hot cup of coffee by simply adding hot milk. The coffee comes in granules/crystals and looked quite uniform across the bottle. After taking the first sip, that fresh smell of roasted coffee filled the room and came along this fruity, earthy, flowery, and nutty flavour! The aroma instantly felt both energising and enticing. However, a few more sips into it and we wanted to get back to our original coffee. Well, nothing new for a coffee lover though… those who know that their simple, plain coffee can never be beaten would understand the mood here! Also Read - 3 Coffee Delights You Must Enjoy This International Coffee Day

After a few hours, we tried the same hazelnut flavour in a glass of cold milk, and to our surprise, it tasted heavenly delicious. Far better than cafe wali coffee! It was a stunning shade of brown that looked like liquid caramel. The coffee was boldly flavoured and tasted so good that another glass was prepared right after finishing the first and well, my mind and heart are currently fighting over round two! Also Read - Coffee Before Workout: Is it Good or Bad Idea to Consume Caffeine Shot Before You Head To Gym?

Verdict:

You’ll definitely fall in love with Rage coffee with instantly 100 per cent natural plant-based vitamins blend and 100 per cent Arabica beans. It’s Gluten-free, vegan friendly and each serving has less than five calories. It tastes great with cold milk or water.

Stars: 3.5/5