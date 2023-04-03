Home

Food

Ramadan 2023: Tasty Mutton Recipes To Enjoy Your Iftar Meal

Ramadan 2023: Tasty Mutton Recipes To Enjoy Your Iftar Meal

Iftar recipes for this Ramadan that you want to try at home.

Mutton Curry

An Iftar meal is incomplete without some delicious mutton dish. It is one of the most commonly prepared recipes in Muslim households during Ramadan. The holy month of Ramadan began on March 23 and will end on April 21, followed by the celebration of Eid. This month-long pious festival is considered to be the holiest month in the entire year according to Islamic tradition. In the evenings, family and friends gather for Iftar (the first meal to be served during the day) to end their fast. This meal involves a variety of delicacies such as kebab, mutton curries, haleem, biryani, and more followed by irresistible desserts. Here we have curated recipes of mutton dishes by Chattynadu, Gurgaon to add to your delicious iftar meal.

Recipe For Mutton Sukha

You may like to read

Ingredients for Mutton Sukha: 4 servings

500 grams mutton

3 cup water

2 sliced thick onion

1 sliced & slit green chili

1 sliced tomato

1/2 teaspoon urad dal

1 inches cinnamon

4 clove

5 green cardamom

1-star anise

1 handful of chopped curry leaves

2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 tablespoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon powdered cumin

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/2 teaspoon powdered turmeric

salt as required

1 1/2 tablespoon sunflower oil

1 dash powdered spice black pepper

For Marination

5 cloves peeled garlic

100 grams peeled shallots (small onions)

2 inches ginger

2 sliced & slit green chili

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/2 cup water

Method:

Step 1: Marinate The Mutton Pieces: After removing the mutton fat, soak the mutton chunks in some lukewarm water with a pinch of turmeric and salt. Then drain the excess water. In the meantime, mix all the whole spices and grind them together in a blender. Marinate the mutton pieces in this for 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Step 2: Boil The Marinated Mutton Pieces: Put a pan on medium flame and add water. Once the water starts boiling, add the marinated mutton pieces and boil until half-cooked. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder and salt.

Step 3: Fry The Dal & Saute With The Spices: Cook till the mutton pieces are tender and water has almost evaporated. Keep aside. Heat oil in a different pan. Fry the dal until golden. Add cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and star anise. Fry for a minute or two.

Step 4: Add Onion, Green Chillies, Tomatoes, Curry Leaves & Mutton: Add the onions and green chillies. Fry until onions are golden brown. Add the tomatoes and curry leaves. Cook for another 2 minutes and add the mutton pieces.

Step 5: Cook Until Oil Separates & The Dish Becomes Dry: Now add pepper powder and increase the flame to high. Cook until oil starts to separate and the mixture becomes dry. Transfer it to a serving dish and serve

Recipe For Varutharacha Mutton Curry:

Ingredients For Gravy:

Mutton /Goat /Lamb (with bones): 1 kg /2 lb (Cut into medium pieces)

Small Onion: 1/2 cup (thinly sliced) or substitute with Onion :1 (medium size)

Tomato: 1 small (thinly sliced)

Turmeric Powder: 1/4 tsp

Coriander Powder: 1 tbsp

Red Chilli Powder: 1 tbsp or to spice tolerance

Coconut Oil /Cooking Oil: 1 tsp

Curry Leaves: a few of them

Vinegar: 2 tbsp

Hot Water: 2 1/2 cup

Salt to taste

To roast and grind:

Grated coconut (fresh or frozen): 3/4 cup

Whole Coriander: 1 tbsp or substitute with coriander powder :1 tbsp

Whole black pepper: 11/2 tsp or to your spice tolerance

Shallots/Small red Onions: 3-4 (thinly sliced)

Garlic: 2 cloves

Green Cardamom pods: 3

Cinnamon Stick: 1/2

Fennel seeds: 1/4 tsp

Bay Leaves: 1

Curry Leaves: a few of them

Coconut oil: 1 tbsp

Varutharacha Mutton Curry:

Wash and cut mutton in to medium pieces, and place in a pressure cooker along with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder. Add 1/2 cup of hot water and salt to taste; cook for about 8-10 minutes after the first whistle (after it comes to full pressure) reduce the fire to medium and then switch of the flame and let it cool naturally. At the end of the cooking, if there is a lot of gravy, cook it down till there is just enough liquid to coat the meat pieces. Alternatively, mutton can be cooked in a regular pan; In a pan; cover and cook the meat along with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder. Add 1/2 cup of hot water for about 20 to 30 minutes or till the mutton is soft. Meanwhile, heat oil in a small frying pan (preferably coconut oil) and add all ingredients listed above ‘To roast and grind’. Fry till the coconut turns golden brown. Remove from fire and let it cool. Grind the same adding little water till it becomes a smooth paste. In a large pan /kadai, add oil (preferably coconut oil) and sauté the sliced shallots/small red onion or sliced onions, and curry leaves. Once the shallots or onions turns to translucent and light brown. Add the sliced tomato and saute till it turns soft and mushy. Add the cooked mutton/goat meat and sauté for few minutes on high heat; so that the spices sticking on the meat gets browned a bit. Now add the grounded coconut paste and mix well and sauté for another couple of minutes. Add 2 cups of hot water and the vinegar and mix well. Adjust the salt.Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to medium. Cover and cook for 10 minutes or until the gravy turns dark brown in color and the gravy thickens. Remove from the fire; sprinkle little coconut oil on top and keep covered until its ready to serve. Serve with Steamed rice, Ghee Rice, Pathiri, Appam,or Kerala Parotta, and Enjoy!

Notes:

The color of the curry depends on how well you roast the coconut and spices.

This is a very hot dish. Add or reduce chilli flakes and pepper powder according to your taste. Optional – To bring down the heat, you can substitute red chilli powder with paprika powder without effecting the consistency and flavor of the curry.

Using freshly ground pepper adds to it taste and I prefer to use shallots instead of onions as it gives a great flavor to dish.

Using coconut oil enhance the flavor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Food News on India.com.