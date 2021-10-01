International Coffee Day 2021: What is better than coffee? The only answer to this question is a more authentic, freshly ground coffee with an aromatic smell and tastes like heaven. Every year on October 1, coffee lovers come together and celebrate International Coffee Day. The day commemorates the sector’s diversity, quality and passion.Also Read - International Coffee Day: 10 Hidden Benefits of Coffee You Did Not Know

Coffee has become an all-season beverage in India and is gradually becoming a go-to drink. And we know it’s hard to say no to coffee, so go ahead, and prepare these simple yet delicious coffee recipes at home and enjoy: Also Read - Can’t Lose Weight? Add These 7 Essential Nutrients to Your Diet to Lose Weight Quickly

Hot Coffee & Chocolate Passion

Another lip-smacking recipe that can help you spice up monotonous monsoon mornings is Hot Coffee and Chocolate Passion. All you need is: Also Read - Coffee Before Workout: Is it Good or Bad Idea to Consume Caffeine Shot Before You Head To Gym?

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons coffee granules

1 cup of warm milk

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

½ bar of melted chocolate

A pinch of cinnamon

Sugar (to taste)

Method

Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients and make sure there are no lumps.

While a hot beverage is the best fit with the cool breeze and light drizzling, it’s always fun to go the other way and try something new. A cool drink with a twist, perhaps.

Minty Twist

The next in your list of trials can be the minty twist. Although it is often recommended to skip greens during monsoons. However, mint is an exception! As mint is a coolant and can be used in warm beverages. It’s a natural decongestant that can help you fight colds and flu. So, go ahead and give your beverage an interesting twist.

Ingredients:

1 cup strong freshly brewed coffee (coffee granules + hot water)

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon sugar

5 to 8 sprigs of mint

5 to 10 cubes of ice

Method

First, muddle mint and sugar in a shaker. Then add ice, coffee, and milk. Shake it lightly to mix all the ingredients. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish with some more fresh mint. Voila!

Coffee Banana Shake Without Sugar

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons coffee granules

1 banana

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 ice cubes

Few chocolate chips, to garnish

Method

Mix all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour it in a glass, top it with chocolate chips, and slurp.

So waste no time and choose your delicious way to enjoy this International Coffee Day.

(Recipes by Bharat Sethi, Founder, Rage Coffee)