Valentine’s Day also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated in the honour of the martyred Saint Valentine of Rome. While love is omnipresent, the celebration of love dates back centuries ago. Valentine’s Day has become a significant part of the popular culture where old and young are seen confessing their love for one another unapologetically. The annual festival is celebrated with love and joy worldwide.Also Read - 5 Royal Stays in India Where You Can Take Your Loved One This Valentine’s Day

They say a way to one’s heart is via food. Well, they are quite right about this! Food is an emotion and it is of paramount importance to shower your love to someone special via food. Here are some easy almond recipes you can make on valentine’s day: Also Read - Quick Fixes for Valentine’s Day by Shahnaz Husain

Almond and Saffron Festive Kashmiri Naan Bread

Ingredients Also Read - Nutritionist Explains 3 Rules on How to Consume Pulses

For dough

Refined flour 250 gms

Almond powder 50 gms

Desi ghee (clarified butter) 40 gms

Yeast 8 gms

Salt 5 gms

Fine sugar 50 gms

Full fat milk 150 ml

Saffron ½ gm

For topping of bread

Almond flakes 15 gms

Cranberries 5 gms

Tutti frutti 5 gms

Dry rose petals 5 gms

Method

Make the dough

Warm milk and soak saffron in it. Make dough by mixing all ingredients with this milk.

Divide the dough in 2 equal parts and leave for 20 minutes to leaven

Baking bread

Take baking sheet and give each dough a round shape by hands. It should be ½ inch in thickness. Top it with almond flakes, cranberries, tutti fruti and dry rose petals.

Allow it to proof for 5 minutes and then bake it at 180 c for 2-3 minutes or till golden in colour.

Almond Strawberry Cream

Ingredients

Almonds ½ cup

Strawberry (Fresh) 12-14 pcs

Whipping Cream 1 cup

Holy Basil leaves (Tulsi) 1 tsp

Sugar (powdered) 3 tbsp

Method

Toast the almond flakes in the oven at 180°C for 4 minutes.

Cut the strawberries into 1 cm dices.

Whip the cream along with sugar. Do not over whip it or the butter will separate.

Mix the almond flakes and strawberries into the cream along with hand torn holy basil.

Garnish with almonds and sliced strawberries.

Grilled Almond Burfee (Sugar Free)

Ingredients

Khoya (pindi) – 500 g

Sugar free – 40 g

Almonds roasted and crushed – 1 cup

Method

Grate the khoya and keep aside. Heat a pan and add khoya, now add 40 g of sugar free and cook on low heat for 3-4 mins. Remove from fire and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Immediately transfer to individual serving dish.

Sprinkle the remaining sugar free on top. Place the dish in a hot oven 200c with heat only from top and allow the sugar to caramelize. Remove and serve immediately.

Gluten Free Almond Cake

Ingredients

Almond Powder – 350 g

Egg (Separated) – 200 g

Honey – 100 g

Baking Soda – 10g

Vanilla Essence – 10 g

Salt – 5 g

Honey – 20 g

Sliced almonds – 50 g

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Coat a 9-inch pan with Butter and flour. Line the bottom with parchment paper. Beat 4 egg yolks, 100g honey, vanilla, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined. Add the almond powder and beat on low until combined. Then, beat 4 egg whites in another large bowl with the electric mixer on medium speed until very foamy, but not stiff enough to hold peaks. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the egg whites into the nut mixture until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan.

Bake the cake until golden brown and a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of the pan and gently remove the side ring. Let cool completely. Carefully transfer the cake to a serving platter. To serve, drizzle the top of the cake with honey and sprinkle with sliced almonds.

Tip: Make sure that the almonds are toasted a little before you make a powder and there is absolutely no moisture in the grinder jar to avoid any lumps in the cake