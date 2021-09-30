The festive season is knocking on our doors and it’s time to treat your tastebuds to some delicious delicacies. Legendary chef-late Tarla Dalal’s daughter Renu Dalal shared delectable fusion recipes with India.com. Dalal’s food style is fusion and innovative, combining flavors from all over the world with techniques of traditional Indian cuisine.Also Read - Skincare: Say Hello to Glowing Skin With These Simple Tips by Shahnaz Husain

Check out fusion recipes by Renu Dalal:

Mexican Pani Puri

A fusion of Mexican and Indian cuisine, pani puri made in a Mexican style can be eaten as a starter, snack or main course. Jalapenos, watermelon juice with jaljeera powder add to the flavours of the tomato pani.

Soaking time – 8 hours, Preparation time – 50 minutes

Cooking time – 15 minutes, Serves – 25 to 30 puris

Ingredients

I packet pani puris (25 to 30 puris)

For the filling

1 cup boiled red kidney beans (rajma), (Soaked and cooked in a pressure cooker)

1 cup boiled yellow corn

1 cup boiled potatoes (peeled and chopped into small pieces)

1 tsp olive oil

Salt and chilli flakes to taste

For the pani (water)

2 tomatoes

1 tsp jalapenos

3 cups cold water

2 tsp jaljeera powder

½ tsp chilli powder

1 tsp salt

½ cup watermelon juice

Method

For the pani

Boil the tomatoes in just enough water to soften them. Allow them to

cool, peel and cut into pieces. Add the jalapeños and blend in a mixer. Strain the mixture to remove the seeds. To the mixture add the cold water, salt, chilli powder, jaljeera powder

and watermelon juice. Refrigerate the pani. Mix the pani thoroughly before serving.

For the filling

Mix the red kidney beans, potatoes and yellow corn with olive oil, salt and chilli flakes.

To serve

Put a small quantity of the filling in a puri. Dip it in the chilled water and eat immediately. Alternatively, you can serve the puris with the filling and the chilled water in small glasses. You can eat the puri first and drink the chilled water from the glass.

Pineapple Rice

Pineapple rice with white beans, cashew nuts and raisins.

Soaking time – 4 hours, Preparation time – 30 minutes

Cooking time – 25 minutes, Serves – 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 medium-sized sweet pineapple (1 cup chopped sweet pineapple)

3 cups cooked Basmati rice

2 tbsp fried cashew nuts (split into two)

2 tbsp raisins

½ cup of white beans

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp of oregano

Salt to taste

Method

For the white beans

Soak the white beans in 2 cups of water for 4 hours. Add enough water to the white beans and cook in a pressure cooker till

done.

For the pineapple

Scoop out the flesh of the pineapple. Cut the pineapple into small pieces and keep 1 cup of chopped

pineapple aside. (The pineapple should be sweet). In a non-stick vessel heat the olive oil, add the oregano and fry for half

a minute. Add the rice, pineapple and white beans and cook for 3 minutes. Add the cashew nuts, raisins and salt to taste, mix well. Place the rice in the empty pineapple shell and serve hot.

Cucumber And Cherry Tomato Raita With Pesto Sauce

The pesto sauce adds a delicious taste to the raita.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: Nil

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 cups curd

½ cup chopped cucumber

½ cup cherry tomatoes (sliced into 2)

1 tbsp pesto sauce

Salt to taste

To garnish

Cherry tomatoes (sliced into 2)

Method

In a bowl stir the curd till they form a smooth texture. Add the cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pesto sauce, and salt to taste. Mix well. Garnish with cherry tomatoes. Refrigerate and serve cold.

Waffle Idli Delight

Waffles with a difference! They are made out of idli batter, with a potato topping. It makes a delicious breakfast, midday meal or starter. It can be made in a jiffy for family and friends.

Preparation time – 20 minutes

Cooking time – 10 minutes Serves – 4 to 6

Ingredients

For the waffles

3 tsp oil

1 small packet idli batter (half a kilo)

½ cup of green coriander chutney

For the potato filling

½ chopped onion

1 tsp curry leaves (kadi patta)

½ tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

½ tsp mustard seeds (rai)

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

1 tbsp oil

3 boiled potatoes

Salt to taste

Method

For the waffles

Heat the waffle iron till the ready button comes on. With a kitchen brush apply oil on both sides of the waffle iron. Pour the idli batter into the waffle iron. Cook the batter in the waffle iron for approximately 3 minutes or until the waffle is ready. Remove the waffle from the iron.

For the potato filling

Peel the potatoes and chop them into small pieces. Heat the oil, add the chopped onions, curry leaves, turmeric powder, mustard seeds and asafoetida and stir fry for 1 minute. Add the potatoes and salt to taste. Cook for 2 minutes and the potato filling will be ready.

To serve

Cut the waffles into square pieces. Spread some green coriander chutney on top of each square. Add a small serving of the potato vegetable on top. Serve hot.

Option

Instead of the green coriander chutney, you can use Red Kashmiri Mirch Chutney.

To continue her mother’s legacy, Renu Dalal has come up with two books; Modern Vegetarian Recipes and Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes. She believes that vegetarian food is the future as vegetarian cuisine is popular, nutritious, and wholesome and has been in the forefront since the beginning of Covid. Everyone wants something unique on the table, and a fusion of cultures produces the most exciting meals, so here are some great vegetarian fusion recipes shared by Renu Dalal.