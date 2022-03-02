It is high time that we do every bit to keep healthy and safe. The best way to stay healthy is to boost our immune system, which comes with great nutrition and a regular workout regime. And who says healthy isn’t yummy? Does it ring a bell? Yes, we are referring to fruits here which are packed with a variety of important nutrients such as potassium, fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants to name a few.Also Read - High-Fibre Diet Can Reduce The Risk of Dementia: Study

Grow with Kimaye, InI Farms recommends these four immunity-boosting and easy-to-make fruit recipes packed with vitamins and minerals to help you stay healthy.

Pumpkin Orange Soup

There is nothing better than hot and spicy pumpkin orange soup to set your mood to embrace the chilly days! It is a delicious, soothing, and nutritious recipe you can enjoy with family and friends! Also Read - Angry Groom Refuses to Get Married, Flees Wedding Venue After Baaratis Were Served Food Late

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and chopped

500 gm pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and cubed

400 gm sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped

Finely grated zest and juice of oranges

2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

1 tsp ground coriander

900 ml hot vegetable stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

60 g pumpkin seeds

Good pinch of sea salt

Few sprigs of fresh coriander

Recipe

Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the onion and sauté for about 5 minutes, until it is soft.







pour in the vegetable stock. Season to taste and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 25 mins until the pumpkin and sweet potato are tender. Turn off the heat and blend the soup until it’s really smooth.





the pan until the pumpkin seeds begin to pop and turn brown. Serve the soup sprinkled with the pumpkin seeds and a couple of coriander sprigs!

Orange Carrot Ginger Juice

Take the edge off the flu with this orange-carrot-ginger juice packed with healthy carrots and citrus fruits. This juice has tons of flavour, a zing of tartness, and is full of nutrients. It is a Vitamin-C rich drink that can be made in just 5 minutes.

Ingredients

2 oranges, juiced or blended

1 whole ginger’s juice

1 tbsp sweetener of choice

Recipe

Blend together orange juice, ginger and sweetener of your choice.

Serve it with ice. Keep leftover juice in an airtight glass container in the fridge for not more than 3 days.

Exotic Tropical Fruit Salad

Put a tropical twist on your next fruit salad and add tropical flavours for an explosion of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. One serving of this salad contains enough fibre to keep your stomach satisfied for breakfast, and it also makes a really good dessert to dip into!

Ingredients

1 whole baby pineapple

1 whole pink and white dragon fruit (each)

1 cup blueberries

1 cup kiwi

1 cup orange juice

1 tbsp honey(optional)

Recipe





coverings as we’ll use them as bowls to serve Dice all the fruits, except the blueberries.

Mix orange juice and honey as dressing and toss all the fruits in this dressing.

Serve the exotic tropical fruit salad in pineapple and dragon fruit shells!

Easy Leafy Avocado Grapefruit Salad

You can’t go wrong when you combine grapefruit and avocado. Avocado prefers the bright zing of citrus, and grapefruit prefers the rich creamy texture of avocado. This is made even better when leafy greens are mixed with fruits. A perfect blend of good taste and nutrition!

Ingredients

1 avocado

1 grapefruit

1 cup pomegranate arils

1 cup of boiled baby spinach

1 medium shallot, minced

1 tsp white vinegar (optional)

Freshly grounded black pepper (as per taste)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (optional)

Salt (as per taste)

Recipe