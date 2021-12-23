Christmas is about being together with family and friends, Christmas tree and not to forget mouth-watering delicacies and cakes. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, follow these easy almond recipes to delight your loved ones on the occasion.Also Read - Delhi Govt Allows Religious Places For Celebration, Prayers on Christmas, New Year's Eve | Check Revised Guidelines

Almond and Cherry Kulfi

(Serves: 4)

Ingredients

Fresh cherries, pitted 2 cups

Water ½ cup

Almond milk 4 cups

Condensed milk ½ cup

Heavy cream ½ cup

Sugar 1/2 cup

Almond meal ½ cup

Toasted almond flakes 1 tbsp

Method:

Place cherries, water and ¼ cup sugar in a pan over low flame. Cook, stirring 5-6, minutes till the cherries soften and mixture thickens. Allow to cool and set aside.

In a pan, add almond milk and put it on a low flame. Keep on stirring; do not let the almond milk burn. The milk will start to thicken.

Once it becomes half the volume add the almond meal, condensed milk and sugar and mix them well. Allow it cool slightly and stir in the heavy cream. Strain the mixture.

Add cooked cherry compote and mix well. Allow the kulfi mixture to cool, pour it into kulfi moulds or small bowls and freeze them.

Demould the kulfi and serve it garnished with toasted almond flakes.

Badam Milk Mousse, Almond Biscuit

(Serves: 7-8)

For Badam milk mousse

Ingredients

Almond flakes 45 gms

Almond milk 150 ml

White chocolate 425 gm

Bakery cream 400 ml

Egg yolk 5 no

Fine sugar 50 gm

Saffron ½ gm

Green cardamom powder ½ tsp

For biscotti

Ingredients

Unsalted butter 75 gms

Castor sugar 100 gms

Egg 1no

Refined flour 150 gm

Baking soda 1 gm

Baking powder 3 gm

Almond with skin 50 gm

Almond powder 25 gm

Zest of lemon 1 no

Method:

For Badam milk mousse

Roast almonds flakes in preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour.

Heat almond milk. Add white chocolate and make ganache. Add saffron threads and green cardamom powder, mix it thoroughly.

Whisk yolks and sugar till creamy consistency.

Beat bakery cream to ribbon consistency.

Fold the ganache in beaten yolk and then fold the beaten cream into it.

Pour mousse in a cup and chill, till it sets.

Garnish mousse with slivers of almonds and almond biscotti.

For biscotti

Roughly chop almonds with skin.

Lightly cream butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Add egg to bowl and again cream it.

Add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder, lemon zest and almond powder to it mixture and

Mix it thoroughly

Fold in roughly chopped almonds.

Shape the mixture like a French loaf and bake it at 180 Celsius for 20 minutes.

Cool the loaf, cut it into thin slices and bake it at 150 Celsius for 8 to 10 minutes or till crisp.

Chocolate and Almond Rum Ball

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

Chocolate sponge eggless 250 gm

Dark chocolate (55% -70%) 100 gm

Single cream(20-25%fat) 150 ml

Almonds 100 gm

Castor sugar 100 gm

Instant coffee powder 10 gm

Dark rum 15 ml

Method:

Heat cream in a pan, give it a boil and remove from heat. Add the chocolate and keep aside till slightly cool and then mix well.

Toast the almonds in the oven at 180 degree Celsius for 8-10 mins. Roughly chop the almonds.

Heat castor sugar in a pan and caramelise, add the roughly chopped almonds and remove the nougat on to a parchment paper. Crush the nougat with a rolling pin till slightly coarse.

In a mixing bowl crumb the chocolate sponge till breadcrumb consistency, add half the chocolate ganache, instant coffee powder dissolved in a teaspoon of water, rum, and mix with hands till the mixture is even in consistency.

Now add 2/3 of the crushed almond nougat into the mix and form in to small round balls (35-40 gm) and refrigerate.

Once slightly set, coat the rum balls with the remaining chocolate ganache.

Garnish with almond nougat and serve

Spiced Almond Banana Jaggery Cake

Serves: 3 – 4 person

Ingredients

Butter, unsalted 1/2 cup

Jaggery powder 1/2 cup cinnamon

Ground 1 ½ tsp

Nutmeg, ground 1/4 tsp

Almonds, sliced 1/2 cup

Sugar 3/4 cup

Eggs, large 3 no

Orange zest 2 tsp

Banana, ripped & mashed 1 1/4 cups

All-purpose flour 3 cups

Baking powder 1 1/2 tsp

Baking soda 1 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Buttermilk 2/3 cup

Method:

Melt 1/4 cup of the butter. Pour 2 tablespoons of the melted butter into an 8-cup pan; brush the butter over pan sides and bottom. Mix together the jaggery, cinnamon, nutmeg, and almonds. Sprinkle bottom of pan with half the jaggery mixture; combine the remaining mixture with the remaining melted butter; set aside.

In a large bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup butter with granulated sugar until blended. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until blended. Beat in mashed banana.

Mix all-purpose, baking powder, soda, and salt. Add to banana mixture along with the buttermilk; stir until well blended.

Pour half the batter into prepared pan. Spoon remaining jaggery sugar mixture evenly over top; cover with remaining batter.

Bake in a 180° oven until a long wood skewer inserted into the thickest part of the cake comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool the cake on a rack about 5 minutes, then invert cake onto a serving plate. Serve the cake warm or cool.

Almond Cinnamon Tart

(Serves: 3-4)

Ingredients

Almond flake 1 cup

Monaco biscuit 150 gm

Cinnamon powder 2 gm

Fine sugar 200 gm

Fresh cream 200 ml

Unsalted butter 60 gm

Method: