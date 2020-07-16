When the summer heat gets unbearable and you want something else besides water to quench your thirst, try out this refreshing raw mango drink that is a favourite in India. This Aam Panna recipe by Cooktube is sweet, salty, spicy and tangy and is the perfect thirst-quenching drink you can ask for. Also Read - Masala Soya Curry Recipe: Here is How You Can Make This Tangy, Flavourful Dish at Home

You could also watch the video below for a step by step view of how to make it at home. Also Read - Soya Pulao Recipe: Learn How to Make This Tasty And Healthy Dish at Home

Recipe:

Servings: 10-12

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 15min

Ready Time: 25min Also Read - Stuffed Bread Pakora Recipe: Just Follow The Steps Given to Make The Snack at Home

Ingredients:

3 Litres Water

400g Raw Mangoes, peeled and roughly cut

¼ Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Pepper

2 Tsp Black Salt

¼ Tsp Cumin Powder

Pinch of Red Chilli Powder

1 Cup Powdered Sugar

How to Make:

Step 1

In a large stock pot, add water and bring to a boil. Add raw mangoes, salt, pepper, black salt, cumin powder, red chilli powder and sugar. Mix well, cover with a lid and cook for 10-12 minutes on high heat.

Step 2

Once the mangoes are cooked, remove from heat and keep aside to cool.

Step 3

Once cooled, blend the aam panna using a hand blender or a mixer. Chill in the refrigerator, transfer to a serving glass and serve chilled.