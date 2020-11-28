Aloo Jeera is a popular Indian vegetarian dish. Aloo Jeera is easy to make, and can be cooked within 30 minutes. To make Aloo Jeera, you need to pressure cook the potatoes and then further cook them with Jeera and other Indian spcies like ginger, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, Kasuri Methi, and mango powder. Aloo Jeera is garnished with coriander leaves and best to serve along with Roti/Chapati/rice. Watch the recipe for the best Aloo Jeera here. Also Read - Palak Paneer Recipe: Know How to Make This Popular North Indian Dish Within 30 Minutes
Also Read - Ghee Rice Recipe: Do Try This popular South Indian Dish Filled With Aroma
Recipe Also Read - Creamy Curd Rice Recipe: The Easiest Way to Make This South Indian Dish is Here
Preparation Time: 5 min
Cooking Time: 20 min
Ready Time: 25 min
Servings: 3
Ingredients
Potatoes – 4 nos
Ghee – 2 tbsp
Jeera – 2 tsp
Ginger – 1 inch / 2 tsp
Green Chilli – 1 no
Asafoetida – 1 pinch
Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
Red Chilli powder – 1 ½ tsp
Cumin powder – 1 tsp
Coriander powder – 1 tsp
Kasuri Methi – 1 tsp
Mango Powder – ½ tsp
Salt – To taste
Water – 3 tbsp
Coriander Leaves – ¼ Cup
How to Make Aloo Jeera
1. Pressure cook potatoes for 2 whistles or unless it is almost done.
2. Cool and peel off the skin and cut them into cubes. Keep aside.
3. In a pan add ghee, add jeera and allow them to splutter.
4. Add finely chopped ginger, green chilli and saute for a minute
5. Add asafoetida, turmeric powder, chilli powder, Cumin powder, coriander powder, mango powder and salt. Cook this on a low heat to prevent spices from burning.
6. Add 3 tbsp of water and cook until mixture thickens.
7. Add kasuri methi to this.
8. Add in the boiled and cubed aloo and toss gently and cook for 3 minutes.
9. Sprinkle coriander leaves and serve hot with Rice/Poori/Roti/Chapati.