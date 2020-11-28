Aloo Jeera is a popular Indian vegetarian dish. Aloo Jeera is easy to make, and can be cooked within 30 minutes. To make Aloo Jeera, you need to pressure cook the potatoes and then further cook them with Jeera and other Indian spcies like ginger, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, Kasuri Methi, and mango powder. Aloo Jeera is garnished with coriander leaves and best to serve along with Roti/Chapati/rice. Watch the recipe for the best Aloo Jeera here. Also Read - Palak Paneer Recipe: Know How to Make This Popular North Indian Dish Within 30 Minutes

Preparation Time: 5 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Potatoes – 4 nos

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Jeera – 2 tsp

Ginger – 1 inch / 2 tsp

Green Chilli – 1 no

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Red Chilli powder – 1 ½ tsp

Cumin powder – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tsp

Kasuri Methi – 1 tsp

Mango Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – To taste

Water – 3 tbsp

Coriander Leaves – ¼ Cup

How to Make Aloo Jeera

1. Pressure cook potatoes for 2 whistles or unless it is almost done.

2. Cool and peel off the skin and cut them into cubes. Keep aside.

3. In a pan add ghee, add jeera and allow them to splutter.

4. Add finely chopped ginger, green chilli and saute for a minute

5. Add asafoetida, turmeric powder, chilli powder, Cumin powder, coriander powder, mango powder and salt. Cook this on a low heat to prevent spices from burning.

6. Add 3 tbsp of water and cook until mixture thickens.

7. Add kasuri methi to this.

8. Add in the boiled and cubed aloo and toss gently and cook for 3 minutes.

9. Sprinkle coriander leaves and serve hot with Rice/Poori/Roti/Chapati.