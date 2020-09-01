Aloo Paratha is a famous North Indian food. It is widely consumed during breakfast and lunch. If you are looking for a breakfast option that’s quite filling and can keep you satiated for long, Aloo Paratha is the one. It provides much-needed energy for the day. The Paratha dough is made with wheat flour and is stuffed with spicy mashed potatoes. You can enjoy it with yogurt, pickles, or butter. To know how to prepare Aloo Paratha at home, check out the video provided below. Also Read - Aloo Tikki Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Popular Indian Street Food at Home



Preparation Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 50 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

For Paratha Dough:

Wheat Flour – 2 Cups

Salt – 1 tsp

Oil – 1 tbsp

Water – As needed

For Aloo Stuffing:

Potato – 3 nos

Water – As needed

Green Chilli (finely chopped) – 2 nos

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Garam Masala – ½ tsp

Dry Mango Powder – 1 tsp

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

Salt – To taste

Ghee – As required for cooking the Paratha

How to Prepare Aloo Paratha Dough

1. Take the wheat flour in a bowl, add water, salt and knead the dough until it is soft and smooth.

2. Add the oil and continue kneading the dough for another couple of minutes. Cover and let the dough rest for 20-30 minutes.

How to Prepare Aloo Stuffing

1. Pressure cook the potatoes for 5 whistles.

2. Cool, peel the potatoes and mash them. Ensure there aren’t any lumps or small pieces.

3. Add Garam Masala, chilli powder, salt, mango powder, coriander leaves and chopped green chilli to the mashed potatoes.

4. Mix well and keep the stuffing aside.

How to Stuff And Roll The Parathas:

1. Method 1- Roll two small portion of dough into individual 5 inch thin circles.

2. Place the aloo stuffing on top of one circle and cover it with the other one. Seal the edges and roll into a Paratha using a rolling pin on a rolling board.

3. Method 2 – Roll a small portion of dough into a 3-inch thick circle. Place the aloo stuffing inside and cover the stuffing by sealing the circumference of the dough. Flatten and roll using a rolling pin.

Cooking:

1. Cook the paratha in a Tawa adding ghee on both sides.

2. Serve hot with pickle and curd.