Also known as cutlets or patties, Aloo Tikki is a popular Indian snack. It is prepared using boiled and mashed potatoes and a variety of Indian spices. Aloo Tikki is considered as one of the favorite street foods for the people of Delhi and Mumbai. You can have it with mint or tamarind Chutney. In some parts of the country, Aloo Tikki is also served with Pav Buns topped with onions and Chutney.

If you wish to prepare this flavourful Indian dish at home, watch out the video of its detailed recipe below:

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 25min

Ready Time: 35min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Potatoes – 3 nos

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

Ginger – ½ inch

Green Chilli – 1 no

Red Chilli Powder – ¼ tsp

Coriander Powder – ½ tsp

Cumin Powder – ½ tsp

Chaat Masala Powder – ¼ tsp

Dry Mango Powder – ¼ tsp

Salt – To Taste

Corn Flour – 2 tbsp

Oil – To Shallow Fry”

How to Prepare Aloo Tikki

1. Wash and pressure cook the potatoes.

2. Remove the skin of the potatoes and mash them using a potato masher.

3. Refrigerate the mashed potatoes for 30 mins then take out.

4. Add finely chopped coriander leaves, green chilli and finely chopped or grated ginger.

5. Also add red chilli powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, dry mango powder, cumin powder and salt.

6. Add cornflour to bind the mixture.

7. Make equal sized Tikkis with the potato mixture using your hand.

8. Add oil in a pan and shallow fry the Tikkis on both sides by flipping them after one side is cooked.

9. Serve hot with Raita/mint Chutney/ tamarind Chutney.”