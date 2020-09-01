Amritsari Fish is a popular seafood starter dish. Amritsari Fish is native to Amritsar in Punjab. It is a famous street food that can be served as an appetizer. Amritsari Fish is prepared using Besan flour and some commonly available Indian spices. It hardly takes 30 minutes to be cooked. Amritsari Fish is served along with Mayonnaise. If you are looking to have some flavourful snack but cannot go out, try out this simple but scrumptious Indian dish at home. To know how to prepare Amritsari Fish, watch out the video provided below. Also Read - Aloo Paratha Recipe: Try Out This Simple Yet Tasty North Indian Dish And Satisfy Your Taste Buds

Also Read - Watch: This Tamarind Rice Recipe is For Those Who Just Can't do Away With Something Sour And Spicy in Their Meals

Recipe Also Read - Aloo Tikki Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Popular Indian Street Food at Home

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 10 min

Ready Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Fish (Boneless) – 500 grams

Besan Flour – 1 Cup

Red Chilli Powder – 2 tsp

Cumin Powder – 1 tsp

Carom Seeds (Ajwain) – 1 tsp

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp

Salt – ¾ tsp

Club Soda – ¾ Cup

Oil – To Deep Fry

How to Prepare Amritsari Fish

1. If using a fillet of fish, cut it into 1-inch cubes.

2. In a bowl, add Besan flour, red chilli powder, cumin powder, Ajwain seeds, ginger garlic paste, salt and mix well.

3. Add Soda and form a thin batter.

4. Heat oil in a deep frying pan.

5. Dip the fish cubes in the batter and deep fry until crispy and golden brown.

6. Serve hot with mayonnaise.