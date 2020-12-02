Andhra Chicken Fry, also known as Kodi Vepudu is a popular recipe from Andhra cuisine. It is also known as Andhra style Chilli Chicken. Andhra Chilli Chicken has a good amount of spiciness, and the tangy taste gives a unique flavour to the dish. Andhra Chicken Fry is easy to cook and can be cooked in 30 minutes. Andhra Chicken Fry is best to eat as an appetizer or also eaten along with Fried Rice or Noodles. Also Read - Easy Ribbon Pakoda Recipe: Follow These Simple Steps To Make Lip-Smacking Ribbon Pakoda

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Chicken (Boneless) – 500 gram

Gingelly Oil – ½ Cup

Onion – 3 nos

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 ½ tbsp

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 2 tbsp

Lemon Juice – 1 ½ tbsp

Green Chilli – 3 nos

Curry Leaves – 15 nos

Salt – To Taste

Coriander leaves – 1 tbsp

Water – ½ Cup

How to Make Andhra Chilli Chicken:

1. Wash the chicken with some salt, turmeric powder and water

2. Heat a pan, add gingelly oil, thinly sliced onion and saute for a minute.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until raw smell leaves.

4. Add the washed chicken and saute for a minute.

5. Add Kashmiri Chilli powder, Salt and continue to cook for 2 mins

6. Add ½ Cup of water and continue to cook for 5 mins or until most of the water evaporates.

7. Switch off the flame, add the lemon juice, roughly chopped green chilli and curry leaves.

8. Serve this hot as an appetizer.