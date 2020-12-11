Andhra Mutton Fry is a popular South Indian Non-Vegetarian recipe. Andhra Mutton Fry is known for its spiciness. Andhra Mutton Fry is easy to cook, and it is made by freshly ground masala. Mutton pieces are first pressure cooked with Turmeric powder, salt, water, and then it is cooked with the freshly ground masala. Andhra Mutton Fry can be cooked in 40 minutes, and it is best to eat as an appetizer for lunch. Also Read - Mango Coconut Smoothie: A Healthy And Tasty Twist To A Smoothie- WATCH Recipe

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

To Cook the Mutton:

Mutton – 500 grams

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Salt – ¼ tsp

Water – 1 Cup

To Grind:

Onion – 1 no

Garlic – 5 cloves

Ginger – ½ inch

Black Peppercorns – ½ tsp

Fennel Seeds – ½ tsp

Water – ¼ Cup

Other Ingredients:

Oil – 2 tbsp

Curry Leaves – 15 nos

Green Chilli (finely chopped) – 1 no

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Garam Masala Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ¼ tsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

How to Make Andhra Mutton Fry:

1. In a pressure cooker, add the mutton pieces, turmeric powder, salt, water and pressure cook it for 15 mins.

2. In a mixer grinder add all the ingredients under “to grind” and grind it into a smooth paste.

3. Heat the oil in a Kadai, add curry leaves and fry until crispy. Add green chilli, ground paste, cook for 5 mins.

4. Add red chilli powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, salt and saute for a minute.

5. Add the cooked mutton pieces along with the water, mix well and stir fry for 5 mins.

6. Add the lemon juice, coriander leaves and mix well.

7. Remove from the heat and serve.