Are you waiting for an absolute delight? Try apple cinnamon cake. This utterly delicious creation is prepared using apples, cinnamon, walnuts, brown sugar and many other healthy ingredients. This perfectly sweet home-baked treat is all you would want.

Apple and cinnamon together are like a match made in heaven. An easy and simple apple cinnamon cake recipe takes around 45 minutes to prepare from start to finish. It is best enjoyed warm or at room temperature with a scoop of ice cream.

If you are feeling irresistible to try this impeccable dessert, here is the step by step recipe of apple cinnamon cake. Below, you can also watch a video to know how to make this soft and tender delight.

Preparation Time: 10min

Cooking Time: 35min

Ready Time: 45min

Servings: 4-5

Ingredients:

Eggs: 3

Brown Sugar: 1 ¼ Cup

Vegetable Oil: ¼ Cup

Curd: 1 Cup

Pinch of Salt

Baking Soda: 1 Tsp

Cinnamon Powder: ½ Tsp

Flour: 1 ½ Cup

Vanilla Essence: 1 Tsp

Apple (finely chopped): 1

How to Make Apple Cinnamon Cake:

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 170°C.

Step 2

Take a bowl and put eggs in it. Beat using an electric beater, until frothy.

Step 3

Now, add brown sugar and vanilla essence in it. Beat for 5 more minutes and then add curd and oil. Beat again.

Step 4

Add flour, cinnamon, salt and baking soda. Beat for 2 minutes. Make sure the batter is lump-free.

Step 5

Next, scale the batter into a baking pan. Sprinkle some chopped apple on top of the batter. Also, dust 1 tsp brown sugar and cinnamon on top of the apples.

Step 6

Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes. To check if the cake is properly cooked, insert a knife in the center. If it comes out clean, the cake is fully cooked.

Step 7

Now, take out the cake from the oven and transfer it to a wire rack to cool. The cake is ready to be served with ice cream or whipped cream or as is.