When it comes to dessert, India has a variety of them that are made out of milk, fruits, vegetables, etc., and each has a unique taste of its own. This Apple Halwa recipe by Cooktube is one such dessert, and apart from being easy to make, it also does not consume too much time. Also Read - Aam Panna Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Refreshing Indian Raw Mango Drink at Home

Watch the video below for more on how to prepare and make it at home. Also Read - Soya Pulao Recipe: Learn How to Make This Tasty And Healthy Dish at Home

Recipe:

Servings: 3-4

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 35min

Ready Time: 45min Also Read - Triple Chocolate Brownies Recipe: A Delicious Treat You Can Easily Make at Home

Ingredients:

2 Apples, grated

½ Cup Powdered Sugar

Pinch of Salt

1 Tbsp Ghee

2 Tbsp Chopped Nuts

How to Make:

Step 1

In a deep pan, add grated apples and place it on medium heat. Cook for 7-8 minutes while stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Add sugar, salt, mix well and cook for 7-8 more minutes. Cover and cook for 15 minutes until the apple have cooked and the liquid has evaporated.

Step 3

After 15 minutes, remove the cover, add ghee and mix well. Add nuts, mix again and cook for 5 more minutes.

Step 4

Once cooked, remove from heat, transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot.