Baby Corn Masala is a popular North Indian curry dish. Baby Corns are rich in fiber and low in calories, which means it is one of the best foods for those trying to lose weight. You can cook tasty Baby Corn Masala that could beat the taste of a restaurant made dish by following the steps provided below. You can have Baby Corn Masala with Roti, Naan, or Jeera rice. To know how to prepare this dish, watch out the video of its recipe.



Recipe

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 25 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Baby Corn (diagonally chopped) – 100 grams

To Grind:

Oil – 1 tbsp

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Ginger – 1 inch

Garlic – 5 cloves

Onion (chopped) – 2 nos

Tomato (chopped) – 2 nos

Cashew – 12 nos

Red Chilli Powder – ¾ tsp

Garam Masala Powder – ½ tsp

Water – ½ Cup

Other Ingredients:

Oil – 1 tbsp

Cloves – 2 nos

Cinnamon – 1 no

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Water – 2 Cups + 2 Cups

Salt – 1 ½ tsp

Kasuri Methi – ½ tsp

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

How to Prepare Baby Corn Masala

1. Take a saucepan and put the baby corns along with 2 cups of water in it. Cook the baby corns for 6 mins and strain the water using a strainer. Keep aside.

2. Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, curry leaves, ginger, garlic, onion and saute until the mixture turns golden brown.

3. Add tomatoes and cook till they become soft.

4. Add Cashew nuts, red chilli powder, Garam Masala powder and cook till the raw smell goes.

5. Cool the mixture. Blend it along with ½ cup of water to form a paste using a mixer grinder.

6. Heat oil in a pan, add cloves, cinnamon, cumin seeds, baby corn and saute for 2 minutes.

7. Add 1 ½ tsp of salt, the prepared paste, 2 cups of water and cover cook it for 7 minutes.

8. Add Kasuri Methi and stir well on medium flame until the gray becomes a bit thick.

9. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve it hot with rice/paratha/pulao.