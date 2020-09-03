Badam Halwa is an extremely rich and delicious South Indian sweet. Badam Halwa or Almond Halwa is generally prepared during special occasions like marriage, festivals, etc. Some easily available ingredients and 30 minutes are all you need to make Badam Halwa. It tastes heavenly and can leave you licking your fingers for sure. If you wish to prepare it at home, watch the video of its recipe below. Also Read - Amritsari Fish Recipe: Here's How to Prepare This Scrumptious Appetizer



Recipe Also Read - Aloo Paratha Recipe: Try Out This Simple Yet Tasty North Indian Dish And Satisfy Your Taste Buds

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 3 Also Read - Watch: This Tamarind Rice Recipe is For Those Who Just Can't do Away With Something Sour And Spicy in Their Meals

Ingredients

To Blanch the Almonds:

Almond – 1 Cup

Water – 3 Cups

Halwa:

Water – ¾ Cup

Saffron Strands – ¼ tsp

Hot Water – 2 tbsp

Sugar – 1 Cup

Ghee – ¼ Cup + ¼ Cup + ¼ Cup

Garnish:

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Almond – 7 nos

How to Prepare Badam Halwa

1. In a pan, bring 3 cups of water to boil.

2. Add the almonds and cook for 1 minute. Drain the almonds using a strainer and rinse with cold water.

3. Peel off the skin from the blanched almonds.

4. Add the peeled almonds to a mixer grinder, add ¾ cups of water and coarse grind the almonds to get a Sooji or Rava consistency paste. Keep this aside.

5. In a small bowl, add the saffron strands, warm water and mix well. Keep this aside.

6. Chop the almond into thin slices for garnishing.

7. Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pan, add the sliced almond and fry until it turns golden brown. Remove from the pan and set aside for garnishing.

8. Heat a heavy-bottomed pan on low flame, add the ground almond paste and cook for 3 mins.

9. Add the sugar, and continue to stir slowly until the sugar gets dissolved and the Halwa becomes thick. This should take around 4 minutes.

10. Add the saffron water to the Halwa and mix well till the raw smell goes. It should take around 2 minutes.

11. Add ghee in three parts. Once the first batch of ghee is added, keep stirring slowly and wait for the ghee to be absorbed. Add the remaining two batches of ghee the same way. Once all the ghee is absorbed and the Halwa has become thick, remove it from the heat.

12. Garnish with fried almond slices and serve the Badam Halwa.