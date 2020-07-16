Brinjals or eggplants are a favourite of many, and in India, they are cooked in a number of ways. This Baingan Masala or Brinjal Curry recipe by Cooktube has a variety of spices added to it that make the dish delicious to eat. You can serve it hot with steamed rice or roti. Also Read - Apple Halwa Recipe: This Indian Dessert is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps Provided

The video below gives you a step by step view of how you can prepare and make it at home. Also Read - Aam Panna Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Refreshing Indian Raw Mango Drink at Home

Recipe:

Servings: 3

Preparation Time: 15min

Cook Time: 20min

Ready Time: 35min Also Read - Masala Soya Curry Recipe: Here is How You Can Make This Tangy, Flavourful Dish at Home

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp + 3 Tbsp Oil

1 Onion, chopped

5 Garlic Cloves

1 Inch Ginger, roughly cut

4 Cloves

½ Cinnamon Stick, broken

2 Bay Leaves, torn

2 Dry Red Chillies, halved

⅓ Cup Desiccated Coconut

2 Tsp Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus)

Salt to taste

2 Tsp Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

1 Tbsp Coriander Powder

½ Tsp Cumin Powder

½ Tsp Turmeric

⅓ Cup Coriander, chopped + for garnish

250g Small Brinjals

1 ½ Tsp Mustard Seeds

¾ Tsp Cumin Seeds

Water as required

How to Make:

Step 1

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan over medium heat and add onion, garlic and ginger. Saute for 2 minutes and add cloves, cinnamon, bay leaves, dry red chillies, desiccated coconut and poppy seeds. Mix well and saute for 5 minutes and remove from heat. Make sure the ingredients do not burn.

Step 2

Grind the roasted masala mix to form a paste and transfer to a bowl. Add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric and chopped coriander to the onion masala, mix well and keep aside.

Step 3

Place the brinjals on a cutting board and slit the brinjals into quarters from the bottom making sure they are still intact with the tops. Stuff the ground masala between the slit brinjals and keep aside. Reserve the leftover masala for later use.

Step 4

Heat remaining 3 tbsp oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add mustard & cumin seeds. Saute for a few seconds and add the stuffed brinjals. Cook for 2-3 minutes while stirring occasionally. Add the leftover masala to the pan and mix well.

Step 5

Add water as required, stir gently, cover and cook for 10 minutes.

Step 6

Once cooked, remove the cover, mix well, transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.