Besan laddoo is a scrumptious traditional Indian dessert that is prepared using gram flour, butter, and sugar. Usually made during some auspicious occasion, besan laddoo has a long shelf life if stored well. Its sweetish and wonderful aroma and impeccable taste can satisfy anybody's sweet tooth. If you also have one, learn the recipe to make besan laddoo.

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 35-40 mins

Total time: 45 mins

Ingredients: Serves: 8-9

Besan: 500 gm

Ghee: 300 gm

Powdered Sugar: 300 gm

Saffron

How to Prepare

Step 1

Take a wok and put ghee in it. Heat it over medium flame and then add besan. Mix it well and roast for around 35 to 40 minutes.

Step 2

Keep roasting continuously unless the ghee starts to separate and the besan turns into golden brown colour.

Step 3

Then, transfer the laddoo mixture to a large bowl and add sugar in it. Mix well and let it cool.

Step 4

Once cooled, start making ball-shaped laddoos using the mixture in the desired size.

Step 5

Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with saffron. The dessert is ready to be served.