With the onset of the festive season in India, it gets very difficult to stick to your diet. The contagious festive spirit witnesses a surge of a different level as soon as the month of October and November approach and the incredible diversity of the country can be seen in the wide array of religious and cultural festivals celebrated differently all across the nation.
However, amid all the fun and enjoyment, festivals are also the time when people overindulge in different delicacies which can lead to weight gain and other issues. Thankfully, there are plenty of healthy alternatives which can help you maintain your health goals.
Sushma P S, Chief Dietician — Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bengaluru, shares few easy recipes with IANS Life that you can keep in mind:
SATTU LADDU
Sattu Laddu (Picture credit: IANS)
1 serving = 80Kcal = 1 person
Ingredients:
- Sattu powder (Barley Powder: Roasted)
- Kala Channa Powder; (1:2), 200gms
- Organic Jaggery: 150gms
- Elaichi Powder: 1tsp
- Refined Sunflower Oil: 60ml
- Seasame seed Roasted: 1tbsp
Method:
- Heat the pan and add Sattu powder
- Roast till it’s brown
- When it is done, add organic jaggery to the Sattu mixture along with Elaichi powder and oil for binding
- Make the mixture into round shapes and coat them with sesame seeds
SPROUTS DAHI VADA
1 serving = 120Kcal = 2 persons
Ingredients:
- Moong/ mixed sprouts: 100gms
- Onion: 1 chopped
- Coriander leaves: few chopped
- Chilli powder: 1½ tsp
- Dhania powder: 1½ tsp
- Salt: to taste
- Chutney
- Tamarind and dates chutney; green coriander chutney
For Dahi Vada:
- Thick curd: 1cup
- Urad dhal: 100gms
- Salt: 1 pinch
Method:
For Dahi Vada:
- Soak urad dal and grind it to a fine paste
- Make the batter into small vadas
- Steam the vada stuffed with sprouts
- Dip this steamed vadas in curd and garnish with the above ingredients and chutney
CHATPATI CUTNEY
Chatpati chutney
1serving=10gm=15Kcal
Ingredients:
- Green capsicum- 2 nos
- Onion (chopped) – 1 nos
- Ginger -2 tsp
- Tamarind-50 gm
- Salt & Green chilli – to taste
Method:
- Steam capsicum, onion, ginger, tamarind juice
- Then add the other ingredients to it
- Grind them together into a fine paste
GREEN VEGETABLE PANCAKES
Green vegetable pancakes
1 serving = 90Kcal = 1 person
Ingredients:
- Wheat flour: 100gms
- Besan: 50gms
- Methi and Palak leaves: 150gms
- Tomato: 20gms
- Green chillies: 1 no
- Onion: 2 nos
- Garlic: 4 cloves
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients and make them into small pancakes
OATS PORRIDGE
Oats porridge
1 serving = 100gm = 95Kcal
Ingredients:
- Oats: 200g
- Flax seeds powder: 10gms
- Sunflower seeds powder: 10gms
- Salt and pepper: to taste
- Sesame Seeds (white): 1½tsp
- Water -1/2 litre
Method:
- Cook the oats with the ingredients in water for 20 minutes and serve.
APPLE CAKE
1 serving = 120Kcal = 1 person
Ingredients:
- Whole wheat flour: 2cups
- Cinnamon powder: 1½ tsp
- Jaggery: 1½ cup
- Chopped apple: 1cup
- Nuts chopped: 1½ cup
Method:
- Mix all the above ingredients and bake at 175 celsius for 45 minutes.
BARLEY & VEGETABLE SOUP
Barley and vegetable soup (Picture credit: IANS)
1 serving = 145Kcal = 100 ml
Ingredients:
- Barley: 50 gm
- Spring onion: 2 nos
- Salt and Pepper: to taste
- Vegetable Stock: 1½ litre
- Chopped Vegetables: 50 gm
Method:
- Soak the barley for more than four hours
- Cook the barley and make it into a paste
- Add stock spring onion
- Add salt and pepper and boil again
- Add chopped vegetables and serve hot
(Inputs from IANS)