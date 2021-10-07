With the onset of the festive season in India, it gets very difficult to stick to your diet. The contagious festive spirit witnesses a surge of a different level as soon as the month of October and November approach and the incredible diversity of the country can be seen in the wide array of religious and cultural festivals celebrated differently all across the nation.Also Read - Should Leftover Food be Stored in Fridge? Here's What Ayurveda Says

However, amid all the fun and enjoyment, festivals are also the time when people overindulge in different delicacies which can lead to weight gain and other issues. Thankfully, there are plenty of healthy alternatives which can help you maintain your health goals.

Sushma P S, Chief Dietician — Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bengaluru, shares few easy recipes with IANS Life that you can keep in mind: Also Read - 5 Nutrition And Diet Tips Millennials Should Take From Mahatma Gandhi

SATTU LADDU

1 serving = 80Kcal = 1 person

Ingredients:

Sattu powder (Barley Powder: Roasted)

Kala Channa Powder; (1:2), 200gms

Organic Jaggery: 150gms

Elaichi Powder: 1tsp

Refined Sunflower Oil: 60ml

Seasame seed Roasted: 1tbsp

Method:

Heat the pan and add Sattu powder

Roast till it’s brown

When it is done, add organic jaggery to the Sattu mixture along with Elaichi powder and oil for binding

Make the mixture into round shapes and coat them with sesame seeds

SPROUTS DAHI VADA

1 serving = 120Kcal = 2 persons

Ingredients:

Moong/ mixed sprouts: 100gms

Onion: 1 chopped

Coriander leaves: few chopped

Chilli powder: 1½ tsp

Dhania powder: 1½ tsp

Salt: to taste

Chutney

Tamarind and dates chutney; green coriander chutney

For Dahi Vada:

Thick curd: 1cup

Urad dhal: 100gms

Salt: 1 pinch

Method:

For Dahi Vada:

Soak urad dal and grind it to a fine paste

Make the batter into small vadas

Steam the vada stuffed with sprouts

Dip this steamed vadas in curd and garnish with the above ingredients and chutney

CHATPATI CUTNEY

1serving=10gm=15Kcal

Ingredients:

Green capsicum- 2 nos

Onion (chopped) – 1 nos

Ginger -2 tsp

Tamarind-50 gm

Salt & Green chilli – to taste

Method:

Steam capsicum, onion, ginger, tamarind juice

Then add the other ingredients to it

Grind them together into a fine paste

GREEN VEGETABLE PANCAKES

1 serving = 90Kcal = 1 person

Ingredients:

Wheat flour: 100gms

Besan: 50gms

Methi and Palak leaves: 150gms

Tomato: 20gms

Green chillies: 1 no

Onion: 2 nos

Garlic: 4 cloves

Method:

Mix all the ingredients and make them into small pancakes

OATS PORRIDGE

1 serving = 100gm = 95Kcal

Ingredients:

Oats: 200g

Flax seeds powder: 10gms

Sunflower seeds powder: 10gms

Salt and pepper: to taste

Sesame Seeds (white): 1½tsp

Water -1/2 litre

Method:

Cook the oats with the ingredients in water for 20 minutes and serve.

APPLE CAKE

1 serving = 120Kcal = 1 person

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour: 2cups

Cinnamon powder: 1½ tsp

Jaggery: 1½ cup

Chopped apple: 1cup

Nuts chopped: 1½ cup

Method:

Mix all the above ingredients and bake at 175 celsius for 45 minutes.

BARLEY & VEGETABLE SOUP

1 serving = 145Kcal = 100 ml

Ingredients:

Barley: 50 gm

Spring onion: 2 nos

Salt and Pepper: to taste

Vegetable Stock: 1½ litre

Chopped Vegetables: 50 gm

Method:

Soak the barley for more than four hours

Cook the barley and make it into a paste

Add stock spring onion

Add salt and pepper and boil again

Add chopped vegetables and serve hot

(Inputs from IANS)