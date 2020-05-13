Bread idli is not that typical idli that you have in mind. Traditionally, idli is prepared using rice and urad dal. But, this breakfast cum snack recipe is made with spicy potatoes, bread and a delicious curd sauce. Also, the batter for bread idli doesn’t need fermentation. That is why this wonderful idli variation is quick to make and scrumptious in taste. Also Read - Watch: How to Make Cloud Eggs? This Easy And Quick Recipe Will Make You Feel Like a Wonder Chef

Here, we share the step by step recipe of bread idli for you. Also, do watch the video to get a better idea.

Yield: 5 Idli’s

Serves: 2-3

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Total time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

Potatoes (boiled & peeled): 3

Onion(sliced): 1

Curry Leaves: 16

5 Bread Slices: 5

Mustard Seeds: ¾ Tsp

Coriander Powder: ½ Tsp

Red Chili Powder: ¼ + ⅛ Tsp

Turmeric: ¼ Tsp

Oil: 2 ½ Tbsp

Curd (whisked): ½ Cup

Salt

Step 1

Take a pan and add 1 ½ tablespoons of oil in it. Heat over medium flame and then add ½ tablespoon of mustard seeds. Add 8 curry leaves and onion after the seeds start to splutter. Saute for around 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 2

Crush the boiled potatoes and add to the onion mix. Also, add coriander powder, ¼ tablespoon red chili powder, ⅛ tablespoon turmeric and salt in it. Cook for around 4 to 5 minutes. Keep stirring while cooking.

Step 3

Take another small pan and heat 1 tbsp oil over medium flame and add the remaining ¼ tsp mustard seeds and 8 curry leaves in it. Once they start to splutter, add ⅛ tsp turmeric and ⅛ tsp red chili powder.

Step 4

In the meantime, pour ½ cup curd into a small bowl. Pour the chili-turmeric oil over the curd and mix well. Keep aside.

Step 5

Now, take a bread slice and place on a cutting board. Cut out a circle from the center of the bread using a cookie cutter or a sharp steel cup. Then, place a little potato mix on the cut out bread piece and spread it out evenly. Keep aside.

Step 6

In a pan, heat a little oil over a low flame and place the bread idli potato side down over the hot oil. Spread the chili-turmeric curd over the idli and cover it. Cook for approximately 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat with remaining bread, potato and curd mix.

Step 7

Once cooked, transfer to a serving platter and serve hot.