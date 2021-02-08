Bread Halwa is one of the popular Indian sweet recipes. Bread Halwa is also known as Double Ka Meetha. Bread Halwa is easy to cook a dish made with Bread, Milk, Sugar, Ghee, Cardamom Powder. First, the bread slices are cut into cubes and then roasted with ghee, then slowly the sugar and milk are added to it and stirred continuously until it attains the desired consistency. The other popular sweet halwa is Carrot Halwa, Wheat Halwa, Ashok Halwa. Also Read - Mango Pudding Recipe: Give Your Tastebuds a Treat with This Sumptuous Dessert

Ready Time: 25 mins

Serving: 4

Preparation Time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

White Bread – 8 slice

Sugar – ¾ Cup

Milk – 1 ½ Cups

Ghee – 2 tbsp + 2 tbsp

Cardamom Powder – ¼ tsp

Cashews – 15 nos

Raisins – 15 nos

How to make best Bread Halwa:

1. Chop the bread into cubes after removing the crust of the bread. Keep Aside.

2. In a Kadai, add 2 tbsp of Ghee. Once the ghee is hot, add the cashews and then the raisins. Roast until the cashews are golden brown and until the raisins puff up. Remove them from the pan and set aside.

3. To the same Kadai add the chopped bread cubes and continue to roast, stirring at intervals until the bread turns crispy and golden brown in colour.

4. Add sugar to the Kadai and continue to mix.

5. Add milk and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

6. Simmer this on low flame until the bread absorbs the milk and starts to thicken.

7. Keep stirring until everything comes together and then add 2 tbsp of Ghee.

8. Mix well until all the ghee is absorbed.

9. Add the roasted cashew and raisins and continue to mix until ghee separates from the halwa mixture.

10. Remove from the heat and serve hot.