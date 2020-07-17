It is one chicken dish that is an all time favourite and which stands apart from all the other Indian dishes. This Butter Chicken recipe brought to you by Cooktube is a combination of creamy and tangy that will have you asking for more. Also Read - Apple Halwa Recipe: This Indian Dessert is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps Provided

Do watch the video below for a step by step view of the preparation and the making of the dish.

Recipe:

Servings: 3

Preparation Time: 3h 30min

Cook Time: 35min

Ready Time: 4h 5min

Ingredients:

500g Boneless Chicken, cut into pieces

1½ Tablespoon Lemon Juice

Salt to taste

1 Teaspoon Red Chilli Powder

1 Teaspoon Dried Fenugreek Powder (Kasoori Methi)

1 Teaspoon Garam Masala

1 Pinch Turmeric

1 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil

½ Cup Hung Curd

30g Butter + more for garnish

2 Green Cardamom

1 Teaspoon Ginger Paste

1 Teaspoon Garlic Paste

1 Teaspoon Green Chilli Paste

2 Inches Cinnamon Stick

5 Tomatoes, pureed

200ml Water

2½ Tablespoons Cashew Nut Paste

½ Teaspoon Sugar

100 ml Double Cream

How to Make:

Step 1

Prick the chicken using either a fork, or a toothpick.

Step 2

Marinate the chicken pieces with lemon juice, salt and ½ teaspoon red chilli powder in a bowl. Mix well and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 3

In another bowl, add the dried fenugreek powder, garam masala, turmeric, oil and hung curd. Mix well.

Step 4

Now, add the pre-marinated pieces of chicken from the refrigerator to the hung curd mix and apply the marinade nicely. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or even overnight.

Step 5

Add 10 grams of butter to a medium sized pan. Add the marinated pieces of chicken and fry on a high heat, while constantly stirring till the marinade evaporates and the pieces of chicken give off a light golden, semi-cooked appearance. Remove the chicken from the heat, onto a plate and set aside.

Step 6

In the same pan, add the remaining butter, cinnamon stick, cardamom and fry on medium heat for one minute. Add the ginger paste, garlic paste and green chilli paste, and fry till the raw smell goes away.

Step 7

Next, add the pureed tomatoes, salt, and remaining red chili powder. Mix, and cook until the gravy thickens.

Step 8

Add water and cashew paste. Stir lightly and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Step 9

Add cooked chicken and sugar and simmer for 7-10 more minutes, or until the chicken becomes tender. Taste and adjust seasoning. The best consistency is when the pieces break easily with a fork, requiring minimum effort.

Step 10

Now, add 80 ml double cream, remove from heat and mix well.

Step 11

Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with butter and remaining double cream. Serve hot with naan.

Note: Butter chicken masala can also be used for extra flavour.