Located in East India- Bihar is known for its religious and cultural history. And if you talk about Bihari cuisine, then it's not just limited to Sattu or litti chokha. Did you know that the state's gastronomy is a union of three-sub regional cuisines- Maithili, Magahi and Bhojpuri? The land is equally famous for its plethora of delicacies, and we bet that the scrumptious and exotic cuisine can tingle the taste buds of every food connoisseur.

Bihari cuisine is mostly seasonal, but the land has a wide range of lip-smacking traditional desserts and sweet treats that you should never miss. From Thekua, khaja, Parwal ki mithai, khurma and laktho, laai, balushahi, anarsa to malpua, kheer makhana, and Peda, there is a huge variety of sweets available in Bihar. But the most famous and loved across India is Gujiya aka pedakiya- a sweet, deep-fried dumpling.



People across India usually devour gujiya during the festival of colour Holi. It is made with suji (semolina) or maida and is stuffed with a sweetened khoa (evaporated milk solid, also known as mawa), dried fruits, and is deep fruits in desi ghee.

Origin of Gujiya

Gujiya came into being in the 13th century and was rather similar to that a samosa. This sweet has a Turkish connection. Read on.

According to a report in India Times, Baklava led to the origin of gujiya. The recipes are rather similar- sweets wrapped in flour and stuffed with dry fruits. Shaped like a half-moon, this sweet delight is consumed during Teej, Holi and Chhath in India.

Recipe of Gujiya or Pedakiya

Ingredients:

For the dough

2 cups – Maida

2 tbsp – Oil/ghee

Water – As required to knead the dough

Oil for deep frying

For the stuffing

100g – Roasted Suji

200g – Khoya

1/2 tsp – Cardamom powder

100g – Coconut (dry, grated)

2 tsp – Raisins

Sugar – To taste

How to make Pedakiyas or gujiyas:

Method

You need to mix khoya with sugar, roasted suji, grated coconut, raisin and cardamom powder.

Now make the dough with plain flour and oil by adding the required amount of water. The dough should be a little stiff.

Roll the dough into small puris.

Spread the filling on the puris and then lock the sides (half-moon shape).

Alternatively, you can also buy pedakiya frames available in the market to get the perfect shape.

Heat oil in a deep bottom pan and fry the pedakiyas until they are golden brown.

Cool and store the pedakiyas in an airtight container.

(Recipe by Chef Dolly Singh)