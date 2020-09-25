It was back in the 16th century when drinking coffee was popularized in the Middle East. The process of brewing coffee became so revolutionary that it was widely accepted as a perfect beverage. Also Read - Provide Food & Monetary Support Urgently to Starving 1.2 Lakh Sex Workers: SC Directs States

Today, with modernized technology, the drink continues to be savoured regularly across the world. Coffee has become a consistent source of income for farmers and is more than just a drink. It is an emotion, a passion, an economy, and a culture on its own.

International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1, the day is all about the fondness we have for the beverage. With so little time we thought of prepping you up with a few sumptuous and easy-to-make recipes. Inspired over a fresh batch of brew, Brand Ambassadors from Diageo India have curated some delicious coffee-based cocktails for you to try your hands at and we assure you, they will be Insta worthy! So, go ahead and raise a toast to your most beloved drink in style! Also Read - Watch: Ever Heard of Egg 65? Well, Here's Another Tasty South Indian Starter Recipe

Smirnoff Cool Beans

Ingredients:

• 45 ml Smirnoff Espresso

• 1 Lime Wedge

• Cola to top

Glassware: Highball [Tall Glass]

Method:

In a tall glass filled with ice pour Smirnoff espresso and top with cola. Gently stir. Squeeze a fresh lime wedge, drop and serve.

Ketel One Espresso Martini

Ingredients

• 50 ml Ketel One

• 45 ml Espresso (2.5 tsp Instant Coffee Powder mixed with 20 ml warm water)

• 15 ml Sugar Syrup

Glassware: Martini Glass

Method

Shake all ingredients with some ice cubes. Fine strain into chilled glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Scotch Sunset

INGREDIENTS

• 60ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

• 30ml Espresso / South Indian Filter Coffee Decoction

• 20ml Jaggery Syrup

Glassware: Whisky/ Rock Glass

METHOD

Fill a glass with ice and pour in the whisky. Add the coffee and sweetener. Stir well. Garnish by spraying some orange zest and drop it in the drink

Baileys Cold Coffee

INGREDIENTS

• Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur: 50 ml

• Black Coffee: 50 ml

• Vanilla Ice Cream: 2 scoops

Glassware: Whisky Glass or Highball glass

Method:

• Pour 60 ml Cold black coffee in a whisky or highball glass then add 4 cubes ice

• Add Mixture of Baileys and vanilla ice cream [2 scoop ice cream and 50 ml Baileys]

Garnish: Coffee Powder Sprinkle