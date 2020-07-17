If you are in the mood for something Italian, you could try making this appetiser at home and it won’t take long. This Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms recipe by Cooktube is good for parties and get-togethers and will have you licking your fingers. Also Read - Butter Chicken Recipe: Follow The Steps Given to Make This Creamy, Tangy Dish at Home

Recipe:

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Ingredients:

⅓ Cup Butter, melted

Salt & Pepper to taste

⅛ Tsp Dried Oregano

¼ Tsp Chilli Flakes

1 Tbsp Coriander, chopped

2 Tsp Garlic, minced

15 Button Mushrooms, without stalks

⅓ Cup Cheese, grated

How to Make:

Step 1

In a small bowl, add butter, salt, pepper, oregano, chilli flakes, coriander and garlic. Mix well and keep aside.

Step 2

Arrange the mushrooms on a baking tray and stuff with grated cheese. Drizzle the stuffed mushrooms with the reserved herb butter and bake in a preheated oven at 160°C for 10-12 minutes or until the cheese has melted and mushrooms are cooked.

Step 3

Once cooked, remove from the oven, transfer to a serving platter and serve hot.