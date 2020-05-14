Want to have something that’s cheesy, delicious, and easy to make? Try cheesy garlic bread. This Italian appetizer recipe can be enjoyed either on its own or with pasta or soup. Cheesy garlic bread can be prepared within 15 minutes. All you need to do is to keep the ingredients ready and head straight to the kitchen to try this recipe. Also Read - Watch: How to Make Cloud Eggs? This Easy And Quick Recipe Will Make You Feel Like a Wonder Chef

Here, we share some easy steps to quickly prepare cheesy garlic bread. Below, you can also watch a video to get a clear idea.

Yield: 6 Pcs

Serves: 2-3

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Total time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

Garlic Bread (sliced): 6

Mozzarella Cheese (grated): 1 ¼ Cup

Butter (melted): 2 Tbsp

Garlic Cloves (minced): 4

Oregano: 1 Tsp

Chilli Flakes: 1 Tsp

Step by Step Method to Make Cheesy Garlic Bread:

Step 1

Firstly, preheat oven to 170°C for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Take a bowl and add melted butter, chilli flakes, oregano and garlic in it. Mix them well and spread onto the garlic bread slices equally.

Step 3

Now, sprinkle the grated cheese on top of the slices and bake for 10 minutes.

Step 4

After the cheese has melted, remove the cheesy garlic bread from the oven and serve hot on a serving platter.