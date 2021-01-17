Chettinad Pepper Chicken is a popular Chettinad Non-Vegetarian starter recipe, and it is widely consumed across India. Chettinad Pepper Chicken is known for its spiciness and the traditional cooking method. Chettinad Pepper Chicken is made by dry roasting Indian spices, and then the chicken is sauteed along with the masala. Chettinad Pepper Chicken is easy to cook, and it is best to eat as an appetizer. Also Read - Learn How to Make Lip-smacking Egg Vadai in Just 20 Minutes | WATCH
Watch the recipe for the best Chettinad Pepper Chicken here: Also Read - Tawa Chana: Binge on This Tangy and Sumptuous Chickpea Recipe| WATCH
Also Read - How to Lose Weight by Eating Cheese; We Are Not Kidding!
Recipe:
Cooking Time: 40 min
Ready Time: 15 min
Preparation time: 15 min
Servings: 3
Ingredients:
Chicken – 500 grams
To Dry Roast:
Coriander Seeds – 1 tbsp
Cumin Seeds – 2 tsp
Fennel Seeds – 1 tsp
Cloves – 3 nos
Cinnamon – 1 inch
Cardamom – 2 nos
Black Peppercorn – 1 tbsp
Dried Red Chilli – 4 nos
Grated Coconut – ¼ Cup
To Saute:
Coconut Oil – 1 tbsp
Onion (thinly sliced) – 2 nos
Garlic – 5 cloves
Ginger – ½ inch
Tomato (thinly sliced) – 1 no
Water – ¾ Cups
Other Ingredients:
Coconut Oil – 2 tbsp
Curry Leaves – 20 nos
Dried Red Chilli – 1 no
Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
Salt – ¾ tsp
Water – ½ Cup
Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp
How to Make Chettinad Pepper Chicken:
1. Wash and Clean the chicken with salt, turmeric and lemon juice.
2. Heat a pan, add all the ingredients under “for masala paste” except coconut and dry roast until aromatic.
3. Add the grated coconut and saute for a minute. Remove from the heat.
4. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in another pan, add onion and saute till it turns translucent.
5. Add garlic, ginger and saute for a minute.
6.Add the tomato and cook till it gets mushy. Remove from the heat.
7. One cool, In a mixer grinder, add the dry roasted ingredients and sauteed ingredients, ¾ Cup of water and grind it into a smooth paste.
8. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a Kadai, add dried red chilli, curry leaves and saute.
9. Add the ground masala paste, turmeric powder, salt and saute for 2 mins.
10. Add the chicken, ½ cup of water and cook for 12 mins on high flame.
11. Add the coriander leaves, mix well and remove from the heat.