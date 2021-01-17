Chettinad Pepper Chicken is a popular Chettinad Non-Vegetarian starter recipe, and it is widely consumed across India. Chettinad Pepper Chicken is known for its spiciness and the traditional cooking method. Chettinad Pepper Chicken is made by dry roasting Indian spices, and then the chicken is sauteed along with the masala. Chettinad Pepper Chicken is easy to cook, and it is best to eat as an appetizer. Also Read - Learn How to Make Lip-smacking Egg Vadai in Just 20 Minutes | WATCH

Watch the recipe for the best Chettinad Pepper Chicken here: Also Read - Tawa Chana: Binge on This Tangy and Sumptuous Chickpea Recipe| WATCH

Also Read - How to Lose Weight by Eating Cheese; We Are Not Kidding!

Recipe:

Cooking Time: 40 min

Ready Time: 15 min

Preparation time: 15 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

Chicken – 500 grams

To Dry Roast:

Coriander Seeds – 1 tbsp

Cumin Seeds – 2 tsp

Fennel Seeds – 1 tsp

Cloves – 3 nos

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Cardamom – 2 nos

Black Peppercorn – 1 tbsp

Dried Red Chilli – 4 nos

Grated Coconut – ¼ Cup

To Saute:

Coconut Oil – 1 tbsp

Onion (thinly sliced) – 2 nos

Garlic – 5 cloves

Ginger – ½ inch

Tomato (thinly sliced) – 1 no

Water – ¾ Cups

Other Ingredients:

Coconut Oil – 2 tbsp

Curry Leaves – 20 nos

Dried Red Chilli – 1 no

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Salt – ¾ tsp

Water – ½ Cup

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

How to Make Chettinad Pepper Chicken:

1. Wash and Clean the chicken with salt, turmeric and lemon juice.

2. Heat a pan, add all the ingredients under “for masala paste” except coconut and dry roast until aromatic.

3. Add the grated coconut and saute for a minute. Remove from the heat.

4. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in another pan, add onion and saute till it turns translucent.

5. Add garlic, ginger and saute for a minute.

6.Add the tomato and cook till it gets mushy. Remove from the heat.

7. One cool, In a mixer grinder, add the dry roasted ingredients and sauteed ingredients, ¾ Cup of water and grind it into a smooth paste.

8. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a Kadai, add dried red chilli, curry leaves and saute.

9. Add the ground masala paste, turmeric powder, salt and saute for 2 mins.

10. Add the chicken, ½ cup of water and cook for 12 mins on high flame.

11. Add the coriander leaves, mix well and remove from the heat.