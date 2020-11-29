Chicken mayonnaise sandwich is a popular evening snack recipe. The chicken mayo sandwich is easy to make and can be prepared in 25 minutes. First, the chicken stuffing is made, and then the sandwich is assembled with bread, a good amount of mayonnaise, and chicken stuffing. Eggless mayonnaise can also be used for this sandwich recipe. The chicken mayonnaise sandwich is served along with tomato ketchup. Watch the recipe for the best chicken mayonnaise sandwich here. Also Read - Golden Fried Baby Corn Recipe: This Evening Snack is Just Unmissable

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Chicken Stuffing:

Chicken (boneless) – 300 grams

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Garlic – 5 cloves

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Cumin Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Pepper – ¼ tsp

Oil – 1 tsp

Sandwich:

Bread – 6 Slices

Mayonnaise – 1 Cup

Butter – 3 tbsp

How to Make Chicken Mayo Sandwich

1. Chop the chicken into thin strips.

2. Marinate the chicken with lemon juice, chopped garlic, red chilli powder, cumin

powder, salt and pepper.

3. In a pan, cook the chicken. Keep aside.

4. Take two slices of bread, apply butter on one side of the bread.

5. On the other side apply mayonnaise.

6. Place the cooked chicken stuffing on top of the mayonnaise side. Place the other bread slice on top.

7. In a non-stick pan, place the bread with butter side on the pan and cook on both sides with stuffing inside.