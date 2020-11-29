Chicken mayonnaise sandwich is a popular evening snack recipe. The chicken mayo sandwich is easy to make and can be prepared in 25 minutes. First, the chicken stuffing is made, and then the sandwich is assembled with bread, a good amount of mayonnaise, and chicken stuffing. Eggless mayonnaise can also be used for this sandwich recipe. The chicken mayonnaise sandwich is served along with tomato ketchup. Watch the recipe for the best chicken mayonnaise sandwich here. Also Read - Golden Fried Baby Corn Recipe: This Evening Snack is Just Unmissable
Recipe
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 15 min
Ready Time: 25 min
Servings: 3
Ingredients
Chicken Stuffing:
Chicken (boneless) – 300 grams
Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
Garlic – 5 cloves
Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
Cumin Powder – ½ tsp
Salt – ½ tsp
Pepper – ¼ tsp
Oil – 1 tsp
Sandwich:
Bread – 6 Slices
Mayonnaise – 1 Cup
Butter – 3 tbsp
How to Make Chicken Mayo Sandwich
1. Chop the chicken into thin strips.
2. Marinate the chicken with lemon juice, chopped garlic, red chilli powder, cumin
powder, salt and pepper.
3. In a pan, cook the chicken. Keep aside.
4. Take two slices of bread, apply butter on one side of the bread.
5. On the other side apply mayonnaise.
6. Place the cooked chicken stuffing on top of the mayonnaise side. Place the other bread slice on top.
7. In a non-stick pan, place the bread with butter side on the pan and cook on both sides with stuffing inside.