When short of time, you could try creating a dish that will work as both an appetiser and the main course. This Chicken Noodle Soup recipe by Cooktube will let you do just that. It is healthy, tasty and filling too and easy to make at home.

You could also watch the video below for a step by step view of how to prepare and cook it.

Recipe:

Servings: 3

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

1 Onion, chopped

2 Tsp Garlic, minced

1 Carrot, chopped

½ Capsicum, chopped

3 Baby corns, sliced

1 Chicken Breast, cut into small pieces

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 Tsp Brown Sugar

1 ½ Tbsp Chilli-Garlic Paste

2 Tsp Vinegar

1 ½ Tsp Soy Sauce

700ml Water

50g Noodles

How to Make:

Step 1

In a stock pot, heat oil over medium heat and add onions, garlic, carrot, capsicum and baby corns. Mix well, add chicken and saute for 3-4 minutes.

Step 2

Add salt, pepper and brown sugar. Mix well and add chilli-garlic paste, vinegar and soy sauce. Mix again and saute for 5 minutes.

Step 3

Add water, give it a nice stir and bring to the boil. Add noodles, cover with a lid and cook for 7-8 minutes.

Step 4

Once cooked, remove the cover, stir gently and remove from the stove.

Step 5

Transfer the chicken noodle soup to a serving bowl and serve hot.