If your tea time includes a snack, then this crispy samosa-like dish is right up your alley and can easily be made at home. This Chicken Patties recipe by Cooktube will also allow you to make a batch of them, keep them in the freezer and then just take them out and fry whenever required.

The video included will show you step by step how to prepare and make it.

Recipe:

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 35 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 1h 5 min

Ingredients:

1 Cup Flour

Salt to taste

1 Tsp Baking Powder

¼ Cup Oil + for frying

Water as required + more

200g Chicken Mince

½ Onion, chopped

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 Tsp Coriander, chopped

1 Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, add flour, salt and baking powder. Mix well, add oil and crumble using your hands until mixed well. Add water and knead into a stiff dough. Keep aside for 20 minutes.

Step 2

While the dough is resting, mix together chicken, onion, salt, pepper, coriander and ginger-garlic paste. Keep aside.

Step 3

Place the dough on a working surface and knead for a minute. Pinch out a small portion from the dough and roll into a flat disc.

Step 4

Spoon the chicken stuffing in the centre of the rolled dough, apply water on the edges and seal the stuffing by bringing the edges together to form a semi circle like shape.

Step 5

Crimp the edges using a fork and cut out the excess dough, if any. Repeat with remaining dough and stuffing.

Step 6

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat for deep frying.

Step 7

Lower the prepared chicken patties into the hot oil and cook for 15-20 minutes per batch until golden brown and crispy. Remove on a plate.

Step 8

Once cooked, transfer the chicken patties to a serving platter and serve hot.