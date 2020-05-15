If you are a huge non-vegetarian fan, chicken roll must be on your go-to dish list. This popular North Indian cuisine is nutritious, delectable, and good for those who has a voracious appetite. Full of aroma of Indian spices, chicken roll is a popular street food. Usually eaten as an evening snack, chicken roll can satisfy four taste buds and can win your heart for sure. To make it at home, you just need to have some spicy yummy stuffing ready. Whether it is a casual dinner or a bunch party, chicken roll can fit anywhere. Also Read - Cheesy Garlic Bread Recipe: How to Make Cheesy Garlic Bread at Home? Follow These Simple Steps

To prepare this mouth-watering dish, you need just 45 minutes. Here is the step by step recipe of chicken roll for you. Below, you can also watch a video to have a clear idea. Also Read - Apple Cinnamon Cake Recipe: How to Make Apple Cinnamon Cake at Home? Follow These Simple Steps

Serves: 2

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 45 mins Also Read - Watch: How to Make Cloud Eggs? This Easy And Quick Recipe Will Make You Feel Like a Wonder Chef

Ingredients:

Refined flour paranthas: 2

Ginger-garlic paste: ½ tablespoon

Chilli-garlic paste: ½ tablespoon

Green chillies (finely chopped): 2

Coriander powder: 1 teaspoon

Lemon juice: 2 teaspoons

Chicken boneless (cut in strips): 200g

Tomato (deseeded & chopped): 1

Whole eggs: 2

Cumin powder: 1 teaspoon

Chaat masala: 1 teaspoon

Oil: 4 tablespoons

Onion (sliced): ¼

Capsicum (finely sliced): ¼

Salt

How to Prepare:

Step 1

Take a bowl and add chicken, chilli-garlic paste, ginger-garlic paste, salt, cumin and coriander powder in it. Mix them well and let it marinate for an hour.

Step 2

Keep a pan on medium flame and add 2 tbsp oil in it. Once the oil is hot, add marinated chicken strips in it and cook for 2 minutes. Now, add onion, capsicum, green chillies, and tomatoes. Also, add salt as per taste. Mix everything well and saute for around 5 to 7 minutes. Take out the chicken after it is well cooked on all sides. Keep aside.

Step 3

In a small bowl, beat 2 eggs and add salt in it. Mix well.

Step 4

Take a flat pan and heat ¾ tbsp of oil over medium flame. Put half of the egg mixture in the pan and place a roti on top of it.

Step 5

Now, flip the roti and turn the heat off. Place half of the chicken mixture in the middle of the roti. Also, sprinkle some chaat masala and drizzle 1 tsp lemon juice over the chicken.

Step 6

Next, form a roll. Remove the roll from the pan and cover half of it with butter paper.

Step 7

Repeat steps 4 to 6 with the second parantha.

Step 8

Serve them hot with mint chutney.

Note: If you wish, instead of adding chicken, you can keep it as an egg roll. To make a mutton roll, all you need to do is to substitute chicken with mutton mince.