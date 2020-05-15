An ultimate comfort food fit for the Indian palate, chicken tikka burger boasts of its rich spicy flavours. This scrumptious evening snack can be best enjoyed with mayonnaise mixed with a little mint chutney. This delicious creation can become everyone’s dream food once you have it. So, here is the step by step recipe for chicken tikka burger. Below, you can also watch a video to have a clear idea. Also Read - Cheesy Garlic Bread Recipe: How to Make Cheesy Garlic Bread at Home? Follow These Simple Steps

Yield: 2 Burgers

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Total time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

Hung Curd: ¼ Cup

Red Chilli Powder: ¾ Tsp

Turmeric: ⅛ Tsp

Garam Masala: ½ Tsp

Salt

Pepper

Mustard Oil: 1 ½ Tsp

Ginger-Garlic Paste: 1 Tsp

Boneless Chicken (sliced): 150g

Oil: 1 ½ Tbsp

Burger Buns (slit): 2

Mayonnaise: 2 Tbsp

Mint Chutney: 1 ½ Tsp

Lettuce Leaves: 2

Green Chutney

Potato Wedges

How to make Chicken Tikka Burger:

Step 1

Take a bowl and add hung curd, turmeric, garam masala, red chilli powder, salt, pepper, ginger-garlic paste, and mustard oil in it. Mix the ingredients well and then add chicken pieces in it. Cover the bowl and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Step 2

After 2 hours, heat oil in a large pan over medium-high flame. Next, put the marinated chicken slices in the hot pan and cook for 6 to 7 minutes. Keep turning the chicken slices in between.

Step 3

Once the chicken slices are cooked, remove them from heat and keep aside.

Step 4

In another pan, toast the slit buns until they turn golden and crisp.

Step 5

In a small bowl, add mayonnaise and mint chutney. Mix them well and spread on the bottom half of the toasted buns. Now, place the lettuce leaves on the bottom half followed by chicken pieces.

Step 6

Next, drizzle green chutney on top of the chicken and place the top half over the burger. Serve hot with potato wedges.