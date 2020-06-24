If you are looking for a perfect appetizer for your birthday party or any other celebration, chilli cheese dip is the ideal food to go for. This comfort food not only tastes impeccable but is also extremely easy to prepare. This sinfully delicious food takes hardly 35 minutes to be ready. You don’t believe us? See for yourself in the below-mentioned video. Here, we also provide you with a detailed recipe for chilli cheese dip so that you can try this lip-smacking dish at the comfort of your home. Also Read - Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe: Check Out The Easy Steps on How to Make This All Time Favourite Dessert

Recipe:

Serves: 4-5

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 35 mins

Ingredients:

Mutton Mince: 250 gm

Green Onion (chopped): 1 Large

Tomatoes (chopped): 2

Oil: 2 Tbsp

Garlic Cloves (minced): 3

Salt & Pepper to taste

Coriander Powder: ½ Tsp

Kidney Beans (canned or boiled): ¼ Cup

Tomato Juice: 1 Cup

Mozzarella Cheese (grated): 1 Cup

Paprika: 2 Tsp

How to Prepare:

Step 1

Take a non-stick pan and heat oil over medium flame. Then, add mutton in the pan and cook for around 5 minutes.

Step 2

Once the mutton turns brown, add salt, pepper and coriander in the pan. Mix well and cook for 5 more minutes. Now, add garlic, green onion and tomato. Mix them well and cook for around 7 minutes. Make sure the onion and tomato are properly cooked.

Step 3

Once done, add paprika, tomato juice and kidney beans. Stir well and then sprinkle some cheese on top.

Step 4

Keep cooking until the cheese melts. Then, mix well.

Step 5

Now, remove the pan from heat and garnish with green onion greens. Serve the dish hot with toasted tortillas.