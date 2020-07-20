Many of us when we crave for some south Indian food like dosa and idli we immediately think about ordering or going out to get it. But what if you can make it at home without too much hassles? This Chilli Cheese Dosa recipe by Cooktube will let you do just that, all you have to do is follow the steps given. Also Read - Chicken Patties Recipe: Follow The Steps to Create This Crispy Samosa-like Snack at Home

Watch the video below for a step by step instruction on how to create the perfect dosa at home.

Recipe:

Servings: 6-7

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 45 min

Ready Time: 1 hr

Ingredients:

2 Cups Rice, soaked overnight

½ Cup Dhuli Urad Dal, soaked overnight

500ml Water

Salt to taste

¼ Cup Chilli-Garlic Sauce

Oil, to cook

1 ½ Cup Cheese, grated

How to Make:

Step 1

In a jar blender or mixer, add soaked rice, soaked dhuli urad and 500ml water. Blend for 7-8 minutes, transfer to a bowl, add salt and mix well.

Step 2

Preheat a flat tawa or pan on medium-high heat. Once hot, add 1- 1 ½ ladle of the dosa batter on the tawa and spread as thinly as possible.

Step 3

Add ¾ tsp of the chilli sauce on the dosa and spread using a spoon. Drizzle a little oil over the dosa and cook for 2 minutes over medium heat.

Step 4

Sprinkle a little cheese over the dosa and cook for 5-7 minutes until the cheese has melted and the dosa has cooked. Roll the dosa and remove from heat. Repeat with remaining batter and ingredients.

Step 5

Once cooked, transfer to a serving plate and serve hot.