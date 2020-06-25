Are you looking for an easy to make breakfast option? Try chilli cheese toast. It is a bread toast recipe that will hardly take 10 minutes to prepare. This crispy toast can either be prepared in a pan or an oven. Chilli cheese toast can also be great as an evening snack. If you want to taste this extremely delicious toast, here are step to step recipe of the dish. You can also watch the video of the recipe for a clear idea. Also Read - Chilli Cheese Dip Recipe: How to Make Chilli Cheese Dip at Home? Follow These Simple Steps

Recipe: Also Read - Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe: Check Out The Easy Steps on How to Make This All Time Favourite Dessert

Yield: 4

Serves: 3-4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 12 mins

Total time: 22 mins Also Read - French Toast Bites Recipe: How to Make French Toast Bites at Home? Follow These Simple Steps

Ingredients:

Bread Slices: 4

Mozzarella Cheese (grated): 1 ½ Cup

Onion (chopped): ½

Green Chillies (chopped): 2

Small Tomato (deseeded & chopped): 1

Salt & Pepper to taste

Chilli Flakes: 1 Tsp

Butter (softened): 25g

Coriander, for garnish

How to Prepare:

Step 1

Firstly, preheat the oven to 160°C for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Now take 4 bread slices and place them on a baking tray.

Step 3

Take a bowl and add cheese, onion, salt, pepper, green chillies, tomato, chilli flakes and butter in it. Mix the ingredients well.

Step 4

Now, sprinkle the prepared mixture over the bread slices.

Step 5

Bake the cheese toast in the preheated oven for around 10 minutes.

Step 6

Once the cheese has melted and turned golden from the top, remove the toast from oven.

Step 7

Cut them into small triangles and garnish with coriander. Serve hot with ketchup.