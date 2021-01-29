Chilli Chicken is one of the most famous Indo Chinese recipes. Chilli Chicken is considered a must to order food in restaurants, but now this awesome recipe can be cooked at your home kitchen itself. Chilli Chicken is made by batter frying the chicken, and then the fried chicken is cooked in a chilli sauce mix, which gives the distinct taste and spice to it. Chilli Chicken is best to eat as an appetizer. Also Read - Raw Mango Fish Curry Recipe: Make Delicious Maanga Meen Kuzhambu in Just 40 Minutes- WATCH!

Cooking Time: 25 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Serving: 2

Preparation: 20 min

Ingredients:

Chicken Boneless – 250 grams

Batter:

Corn Flour – 2 tbsp

Maida – 2 tbsp

Black Pepper Powder – ¼ tsp

Salt – ¼ tsp

Water – 3 tbsp

Oil – To Deep fry

Chilli Paste:

Dried Red Chilli – 6 nos

Water – 1 Cup

Oil – 2 tsp

Chilli Sauce:

Oil – 1 tbsp

Garlic (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp

Ginger (finely chopped) – 2 tsp

Green Chilli (roughly chopped) – 1 no

Onion (cubed) – 1 no

Capsicum (cubed) – 1 no

Chilli Sauce – 1 tbsp

Tomato Sauce – 2 tbsp

Soy Sauce – 2 tsp

Vinegar – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Black Pepper Powder – ¼ tsp

Corn Flour – 2 tsp

Water – ¼ Cup

Spring Onion – 2 tbsp

How to make Chilli Chicken:

1. Bring 1 Cup of water to a boil. Add the red chillies and cook for 5 minutes.

2. Add the cooked red chillies to the mixer grinder and grind it into a smooth paste.

3. In a pan, heat 2 tsp of oil. Add the ground chilli paste. Cook this until the oil separates from the chilli paste.

4. In a mixing bowl, add cornflour, maida, salt, pepper and water. Mix to form a batter to deep-fry the chicken pieces.

5. Add chicken pieces to the batter.

6. Heat oil in a deep frying pan and deep-fry the chicken pieces for around 3-4 mins or until it is cooked. Keep Aside.

7. In another pan, to make Chilli sauce, heat oil, add the chopped garlic and ginger. Saute this until the garlic turns golden brown. Add the chopped green chilli.

8. Add the cubed onions and cubed capsicum and continue to saute for a minute.

9. Add the chilli paste, chilli sauce, tomato sauce, soy sauce, vinegar, salt and pepper. Mix well and cook for 2 minutes.

10. Mix 2 tsp of cornflour in ¼ cup of water to form a slurry.

11. Add the cornflour slurry to the pan.

12. Mix well, once the sauce is in the desired consistency, add the batter-fried chicken cubes and toss for a minute.

13. Add the chopped spring onions and remove from heat.

14. Serve hot as an appetizer.