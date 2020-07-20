When it comes to mayonnaise, nobody can say no, as this concoction goes with everything from salads to being used as a spread for sandwiches. Cooktube brings to you this delicious, quick to make Chilli Garlic Mayonnaise recipe that you can easily make from the comforts of your home with simple ingredients. Also Read - Chilli Cheese Dosa Recipe: This South Indian Dish is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps

Do watch the video below for a step by step guide on how to create it at home by yourself.

Recipe:

Servings: 5-6

Preparation Time: 10 min

Ready Time: 10 min

Ingredients:

1 Whole Egg

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

¼ Tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 Tsp Sugar

1 Tsp Mustard Sauce

1 Tbsp Vinegar

1 Garlic Clove

1 Cup Vegetable Oil

How to Make:

Step 1

In a hand blender jar or food processor, add egg, salt, pepper, red chilli powder, sugar, mustard sauce, vinegar, garlic and oil.

Step 2

Place the stick blender in the jar fully on top of the egg yolk and start blending. Bring the blender up slowly while blending.

Step 3

Once the mayonnaise is formed, blend for a couple more seconds to make sure the garlic has blended.

Step 4

Once the mayo is ready, serve with your favourite foods or store in an airtight container for later use.